'It can be quite scary' - Shops say new no entry signs are not working

A Sprowston business has said road safety measures installed earlier this year "have not made a difference".

John Ward, county councillor for Sprowston, used his Highways budget to fund two 'no entry' signs for the row of shops on Wroxham Road, which are located opposite Merlin Avenue.

This was identified as a necessary move due to a number of accidents taking place from cars entering and exiting via the same direction.

The signs are designed to ensure there is only one entrance for customers.

But Wayne Bartram, of the DNA Vape store, said the signs had not prevented motorists from causing problems.

He said: "People still come in both ways. It's just a habit of pulling in where they can. It can be quite scary at times."

Mr Bartram said it would be ideal if there was a car park or bigger signs instead.

However, Mr Ward said he has received a couple of positive comments from residents living opposite the shops.

He added: "They seem to be working well. There have not been many reports of accidents since the posts were put up, whereas there were before in the main.

"I have not heard from the businesses but we previously had complaints about traffic and there have been no complaints since. It was chaos outside those shops with people driving in and out both entrances.

"That's why accidents were happening. The odd person is still coming out the wrong way, but largely people are using the right entrance."

Mr Ward was also satisfied with the impact of the new posts which had been installed outside Falcon Junior School to prevent people parking dangerously outside the school.

He said: "I have had good feedback from the parents but it has pushed traffic a little bit further along.

"I have had a couple of comments from residents living further along but it has made it safer which was the main idea."

Falcon Junior said it was grateful to receive the new posts as parking had been an issue at the site before they were installed.