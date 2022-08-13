Posh hotel gets one-star food hygiene rating

A plush hotel on the outskirts of the city, where a steak costs £66, has been slapped with a one-star food hygiene rating by inspectors.

Dunston Hall Hotel, in Ipswich Road, was inspected by the Food Standards Agency on June 23 and was found to require "major improvements".

The hotel has said works to modernise the kitchen are almost complete which bosses believe will resolve the issue.

David Graham, general manager at Dunston Hall, said: "This was a routine inspection by the local authority that identified structural elements of the kitchen that require modernisation.

"These works are almost complete and we are confident that the temporary change to the kitchen rating will be restored quickly."

David Graham, manager of Dunston Hall - Credit: Archant

Mr Graham added: "Health and safety is our top priority and aiming to give our guests the very best experience while staying with us.

"We therefore seek to remedy any below standard feedback immediately.”

The hotel has provided accommodation for many visiting teams playing against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

But Mr Graham previously said clubs now tend to do things differently and rent accommodation for players rather than use hotels.

The hotel's menu options include a short bone tomahawk steak for £66.95, an 8OZ fillet steak for £30.95 and a 50-day aged black angus rib eye for £28.95.

Dunston Hall hotel, Ipswich Road. Pic: Archant

The Food Standards Agency's guide states: "This rating means that major improvements are necessary. A business will receive a one rating if they score between 45 and 50 points.

"For example, if there are a number of breaches to food hygiene and a lack of training among staff.”

Businesses in England do not have to display their rating at their premises but are encouraged to do so.

The local authority food safety officer has several enforcement options available as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made when a business is given a low rating.

The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly these improvements must be made and this will depend on the type of issue that needs to be addressed.

Each authority plans a programme of inspections every year.