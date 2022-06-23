Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Are you the mystery Norwich builder Peter Crouch is searching for?

Ben Hardy

Published: 2:32 PM June 23, 2022
Updated: 5:03 PM June 23, 2022
Peter Crouch is trying to track down a builder he became friends with at a Norwich hotel 

Peter Crouch, pictured celebrating a goal for England, is trying to track down a builder he became friends with at Dunston Hall

Former England striker Peter Crouch is scouring the country in search of the Norwich builder he became mates with while living in a city hotel.

The footie star was staying at Dunston Hall Hotel in Ipswich Road during his loan spell at Norwich City during the Canaries' 2003/04 Division One title winning campaign.

The retired footballer has previously stated how his time in Norwich "kickstarted his career". 

But it also led to an unlikely friendship with a builder at the swanky hotel.

Peter Crouch was signed alongside City legend Darren Huckerby in 2003.

Peter Crouch was signed alongside City legend Darren Huckerby in 2003. Picture: Archant - Credit: Eastern Daily Press ©2003

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the celebrity revealed he is trying to track down his old pal.

Crouch said: "I remember staying at Dunston Hall. A big old castle, a lovely hotel. But I am in there and I do not know Norwich at all.

"About 4pm I think: 'What am I going to do now?'. So I used to head down for dinner in the hotel and I always remember I got chatting to this builder.

"It was literally like Alan Partridge. I was in a hotel on my own not knowing what to do. This builder is like: 'I'm working on a site down the road. I'm here for three months'.

Dunston Hall near Norwich

Dunston Hall near Norwich - Credit: Pellier Photography

"And I was like: 'Great, so am I'. So me and this builder had a decent relationship.

"He'd ask about how Norwich City are getting on and we'd just chat about our days."

As well as sitting down together for dinner, the friends would even head for a few pints at a nearby pub on days off.

And now Crouch has launched an appeal for the builder to get back in touch with him.

Ex-Norwich City loanee Peter Crouch

Ex-Norwich City loanee Peter Crouch - Credit: James Bass/Archant

David Graham, general manager at Dunston Hall, is going to check with some of his team from the time to see if they remember when Crouch stayed and who he was friendly with.

David Graham, manager of Dunston Hall

David Graham, manager of Dunston Hall - Credit: Archant

Mr Graham added: "Back when I was operations manager between 2006 to 2012, we would regularly have loan players and new managers stay at the hotel.

"However now the clubs tend to do things differently and rent accommodation for players rather than use hotels it seems.

"It's always nice to hear stories from past visitors to the hotel. I certainly have many fond memories chatting to various players and managers over the years." 

Are you Peter's mystery mate? Email ben.hardy@archant.co.uk

Peter Crouch in action for Norwich City against Crystal Palace. in September 2003

Peter Crouch in action for Norwich City against Crystal Palace. in September 2003 Picture: Archant - Credit: EDP / Archant 2003

England's Peter Crouch does the 'Robot'.

England's Peter Crouch does the 'Robot'. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Archive - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima

Norwich News

