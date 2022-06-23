Are you the mystery Norwich builder Peter Crouch is searching for?
- Credit: Pellier Photography/PA
Former England striker Peter Crouch is scouring the country in search of the Norwich builder he became mates with while living in a city hotel.
The footie star was staying at Dunston Hall Hotel in Ipswich Road during his loan spell at Norwich City during the Canaries' 2003/04 Division One title winning campaign.
The retired footballer has previously stated how his time in Norwich "kickstarted his career".
But it also led to an unlikely friendship with a builder at the swanky hotel.
Speaking on That Peter Crouch Podcast, the celebrity revealed he is trying to track down his old pal.
Crouch said: "I remember staying at Dunston Hall. A big old castle, a lovely hotel. But I am in there and I do not know Norwich at all.
"About 4pm I think: 'What am I going to do now?'. So I used to head down for dinner in the hotel and I always remember I got chatting to this builder.
"It was literally like Alan Partridge. I was in a hotel on my own not knowing what to do. This builder is like: 'I'm working on a site down the road. I'm here for three months'.
"And I was like: 'Great, so am I'. So me and this builder had a decent relationship.
Most Read
- 1 Opening date for renamed pub revealed following £479k revamp
- 2 All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes
- 3 A47 dualling gets government green light
- 4 Fast & Furious and Star Wars actor dines in Norfolk pub
- 5 Man falls down drain after cover comes loose
- 6 City police box still up for sale - with permission to become a new home
- 7 Major disruption to city centre will be 'worth it' in long run
- 8 Historic England steps in on plot to build homes on Deer Park
- 9 Weather warning as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
- 10 Police ask public to check sheds in search for missing man
"He'd ask about how Norwich City are getting on and we'd just chat about our days."
As well as sitting down together for dinner, the friends would even head for a few pints at a nearby pub on days off.
And now Crouch has launched an appeal for the builder to get back in touch with him.
David Graham, general manager at Dunston Hall, is going to check with some of his team from the time to see if they remember when Crouch stayed and who he was friendly with.
Mr Graham added: "Back when I was operations manager between 2006 to 2012, we would regularly have loan players and new managers stay at the hotel.
"However now the clubs tend to do things differently and rent accommodation for players rather than use hotels it seems.
"It's always nice to hear stories from past visitors to the hotel. I certainly have many fond memories chatting to various players and managers over the years."
Are you Peter's mystery mate? Email ben.hardy@archant.co.uk