Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

'Deadly' trees with huge thorns to be chopped back

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:16 AM August 15, 2022
The large thorns on the acacia trees in Ruskin Road.

Brenda says the acacia trees' large thorns "could kill someone" - Credit: Denise Bradley

A copse of trees posing a "danger to the public" will be cut back, Norfolk County Council has confirmed.

Brenda Ward, 63 of Ruskin Road, contacted the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign as she reached the end of her tether about the acacia trees near her home, which bear thorns of up to two to three inches.

Brenda Ward with one of the three acacia trees in Ruskin Road, which is overhanging her home.

Brenda Ward with one of the three acacia trees in Ruskin Road, which is overhanging her home - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Ward fears for the safety of her home and passers-by, calling the low-hanging thorns "deadly" and stating: "There will be an accident."

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council has now confirmed a member of the highways team has identified the need for the trees to be pruned.

Work will have to be put on hold until after the bird nesting season, which finishes this month.

The large acacia trees in Ruskin Road.

The large acacia trees in Ruskin Road overhang the pavement, causing a dangerous obstruction to passers by - Credit: Denise Bradley

He stated that arrangements to cut and prune the branches and remove major deadwood from the trees have been made.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_heathfire_norwich_aug22

Norwich Live News

Smoke billows over Norwich as fire breaks out at Mousehold Heath

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Chamberlain House, 5 Guildhall Hill, Norwich NR2 1JH. Former Tesco building. Pictures: Brittany Wood

Demolition of former Tesco begins as historic business returns to city

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
The blaze at Mousehold Heath on August 12

'It was inevitable': Neighbours' horror as crews tackle heath blaze

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Nine fire crews are battling a large field blaze in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon