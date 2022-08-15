'Deadly' trees with huge thorns to be chopped back

Brenda says the acacia trees' large thorns "could kill someone" - Credit: Denise Bradley

A copse of trees posing a "danger to the public" will be cut back, Norfolk County Council has confirmed.

Brenda Ward, 63 of Ruskin Road, contacted the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign as she reached the end of her tether about the acacia trees near her home, which bear thorns of up to two to three inches.

Brenda Ward with one of the three acacia trees in Ruskin Road, which is overhanging her home - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Ward fears for the safety of her home and passers-by, calling the low-hanging thorns "deadly" and stating: "There will be an accident."

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council has now confirmed a member of the highways team has identified the need for the trees to be pruned.

Work will have to be put on hold until after the bird nesting season, which finishes this month.

The large acacia trees in Ruskin Road overhang the pavement, causing a dangerous obstruction to passers by - Credit: Denise Bradley

He stated that arrangements to cut and prune the branches and remove major deadwood from the trees have been made.