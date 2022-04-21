Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Local Council

Subscriber Exclusive

Is enough being done to tackle illegal city parking?

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 9:04 AM April 21, 2022
Cars and vans parked in the two-way cycle lane in Westwick Street, Norwich

Cars and vans parked in the two-way cycle lane in Westwick Street, Norwich - Credit: Sue Clarke

Angry city folk have vented their frustrations about flagrant parking violations in and around Norwich - and an alleged lack of action to fine rulebreakers.

And one of the main bugbears across the city appears to be drivers dumping their cars in cycle lanes meaning bikers have to swerve out into the road to avoid the vehicles.  

People said the two-way cycle lane that runs along Westwick Street, a single-direction carriageway, is routinely blocked by  cars at the junction with Coslany Street.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Imogen, seven, Kyla, five, Maisie, who live with their sister in a house in NR5

Grandmother's plea as she feels her family have been 'left to rot'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Police blocked Mile Cross Lane in Norwich after a fire broke out at a property

Norfolk Live News

Busy city road blocked after fire broke out in business site

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Rianne Collins, 27 is at the end of her tether with her flat as she has had nothing but issues since moving in. 

Cost of Living

'Rising cost of living means it's hardly worth me having a job'

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anders

Norwich Live News

How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon