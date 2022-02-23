Calls for 'neglected' and 'unsafe' sycamore to be maintained

Teresa and Keith Snelling of St Williams Way, who are having issues with a tree near their property in Margetson Avenue. Behind is a tree that was recently maintained thanks to an Evening News We'll Sort It campaign - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A Thorpe St Andrew couple fear for the safety of passersby due to a "neglected" tree outside their home.

Teresa Snelling, 77, and her 80-year-old husband Keith moved to their St Williams Way home five years ago from Rockland St Mary.

Teresa and Keith Snelling of St Williams Way in Thorpe St Andrew are calling for Norfolk County Council to pollard another sycamore tree in Margetson Avenue - Credit: Brittany Woodman

On adjoining Margetson Avenue, a sycamore tree towers over their garden blocking sunlight, dropping leaves and stopping their plants and hedge from growing.

If not maintained the woodland tree can grow to a staggering 35 metres tall.

"The tree has been a bug bear," Teresa told the Evening News.

The corner of Margetson Avenue and St Williams Way in Thorpe St Andrew, where the troublesome sycamore tree stands. Behind is another tree that was recently maintained thanks to an Evening News We'll Sort It campaign - Credit: Brittany Woodman

"It comes right into our garden and stops our plants and hedge from growing.

"A year or so ago, people came to have a look at it but in their opinion there was nothing they could do about it."

The couple argue that the tree poses a threat and are urging Norfolk Highways, whose responsibility it is to maintain trees on public rights of way, to step in.

She said: "It's annoying because we get all the leaves that fall and they're so slippery as well in the winter time. It's all rucked up where the roots are coming up on the grass verge.

"We want to get it pruned."

Their home backs on to Margetson Avenue, where a troublesome tree outside Pamela Beer's home was pollarded last week thanks to the Evening News' We'll Sort It campaign.

"It'd make so much difference to our house and the street, but I haven't had any luck," she added.

The retired couple, who have been married for 56 years and have two children as well as five grandchildren, explained how a nearby elderly neighbour had a fall under the tree in January possibly instigated by the tree.

The incident prompted their call for action from Norfolk County Council's Highways department to ensure the tree no longer poses as a hazard to them or passers by.

"There are leaves everywhere," Teresa said.

"We still can't get rid of all of them now."

Retired couple Teresa and Keith Snelling have lived in St Williams Way in Thorpe St Andrew for five years - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk County Council, which operates Norfolk Highways, were contacted for comment, did not respond.