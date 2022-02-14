Droopy tree given the chop to delight of neighbours

Representatives from Norfolk Highways came out to maintain the sycamore in Thorpe St Andrew a day after the Evening News got in touch - Credit: Pamela Beer

A troublesome tree wreaking havoc in a Norwich pavement has been tamed following intervention by the Evening News.

The sycamore, which grows out of a Margetson Avenue pavement in Thorpe St Andrew, is known to be more than 50 years old.

Pamela Beer, 86, called on the Evening News' 'We'll Sort It' campaign to get the tree some TLC after it had been neglected for many years.

Pamela Beer, 86, at her Margetson Avenue home in Norwich

The tree was in need of pollarding, a method used to curb the growth of trees and shrubs.

The chopping is normally started once a tree reaches a certain height, with annual pollarding undertaken to prevent it from growing any further.

However maintenance in the past had meant that new branches on the plant are so weak they bow into Pamela's garden.

The leaves that fall also pose as a slip risk, neighbours said, as many of elderly homeowners walk in the road to avoid taking a tumble.

Pamela said: "It's fantastic to look out the window and see it's all gone. It looks a lot better.

"All they've got to do now is the one opposite.

"It's good because now, in the spring, there won't be all the leaves and mess. When it's in full bloom it's massive.

Pamela Beer explained how branches of the sycamore outside her home are weaker due to pollarding work which has not been maintained by Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Highways

"I feel safer for it being pollarded now."

Pamela added that she couldn't believe how quickly the work was done after the Evening News' got involved.

She said: "They came the next day and did it.

"I couldn't believe it. I looked out the window and there was a tap at the door.

A cherry picker was deployed to tame the Margetson Avenue sycamore

"They came out with a cherry picker, the works. They chopped it all up, it took a couple of people and then off they went."

Pamela added that it took the team - compromised of four people - just 20 to 30 minutes to complete the job.

The work took just 30 minutes to complete

She said: "I still can't believe it. I thought it'd be a week or more.

She added: "Thank you to the Evening News. It shouldn't have got to coming to the paper, but I can't say thank you enough."

Have you got a problem that needs sorting? Contact eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk