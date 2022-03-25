Final whistle blown on Sunday footy club after swearing dispute

Subscriber Exclusive

AFC Norwich's three managers look on during a game at Old Catton Recreation Ground - Credit: Contributed

Sunday league footballers have been forced to hang up their boots following a row with the parish council over their potty mouths.

AFC Norwich were informed they could no longer play at the Old Catton Recreation Ground in January.

Bemused players subsequently found out the parish council had taken exception to hearing bad language during a match.

And now AFC Norwich has announced it will be folding as a club after the dispute has left them without a pitch for next season.

