Poignant Covid memorial art installation unveiled at city church
- Credit: Molly Stanners Putland/Sonya Duncan
A poignant art installation is on display in a city centre church as a memorial to the victims of Covid-19.
Around 5,000 steel leaves have been scattered on the altar steps of St Peter Mancroft Church in Hay Hill.
'The Leaves of the Trees' installation was created by sculptor Peter Walker and will be displayed in the church until Sunday, November 27.
Each leaf is stamped with the word 'Hope' and the steel material was intentionally chosen to illustrate resilience and collective strength.
It comes after there were calls for a permanent Covid memorial in the city as the death toll in Norwich reached 250 in connection with the disease in February.
There have now been a total of 319 Covid-related deaths in Norwich according to government data.
Reverend Fiona Haworth, associate priest at St Peter Mancroft, said: "Art has the power to move us and put us in touch with the emotions that can be hard to put into words.
"We hope that 'The Leaves of the Trees' will offer a time and space for people to reflect on the trauma of the past two years, and the resilience of our communities."
She added: "We are looking forward to welcoming this reflective memorial to St Peter Mancroft for a season of remembering as we explore themes of love, loss, hope and healing."
Two special services will be taking part in the church as part of this month of 'The Leaves of the Trees'.
The first of these will take place at 5pm on Remembrance Sunday and is titled 'The Healing of the Nations'.
This will be led by George Allin who is currently working with the church as part of the ministry experience scheme.
The other service is the “Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Service” led by Rev Haworth on Saturday, November 26 at 7pm.
And the art installation will be free to view during the month from Monday to Saturday during the church opening hours of 10.30am to 3.30pm.
Each leaf will be sold in a gift box for £25 from the artist's studio at the end of the installation.