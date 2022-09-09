The night the city went quiet: How Norwich learned of the Queen’s death

Video

Head Verger, Chris Sanham, at St Peter Mancroft where the candles have been lit in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The city fell silent last night spare the bells ringing out to mark the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle on September 8.

The announcement came hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying the Queen’s doctors were concerned for her health and that she was being kept under “medical supervision”.

Close family members including the new King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward headed to Scotland on Thursday afternoon.

They included Prince William and the Duke of Sussex.

Last night in the Fine City the streets were quiet as people mourned the passing of the country’s longest-serving monarch.

Rev Canon Edward Carter at St Peter Mancroft where the candles have been lit in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

At St Peter Mancroft in Hay Hill the bells were chiming out, as the flag atop City Hall opposite was lowered to half-mast.

Reverend Canon Edward Carter of St Peter Mancroft watched on as people entered the place of worship to light candles.

He said: “It’s important that we open for this occasion. Within a few minutes of hearing the very sad news we opened up the church of course.

The Rt Rev Graham Usher, the Bishop of Norwich, lights a candle in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Norwich Cathedral. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

“There’s a bell tolling and there’s candles at the front that people can light.

“At the moment it’s still a great shock, of course. It’s an instinctive response to give thanks and also express our sadness.

“Her formal role as supreme governor of the church but she was also a very strong Christian herself.

“This was a lot of people’s first port of call in the 30 minutes since the news broke."

"Many churches in Norwich and around the country will be doing exactly the same.

“But for us at St Peter Mancroft we are the city centre church here in Norwich so it’s very important to us that we’re here for the city and for anyone who’s here.

“It’s too soon to say exactly what we’ll do over the next ten days but of course we’ll be very much doing what we hope and feel is right for this particular very sad moment.

“People also came here for the sad passing of the Duke of Edinburgh and we had a service here - much like at the Norwich Cathedral and at other places - but we had a special service here and I’m sure we’ll do the same for the Queen.”

The bells of St Peter Mancroft rung out over Norwich. pic.twitter.com/MnLQ1QSKvC — Norwich Evening News (@EveningNews) September 8, 2022

The doors of the historic Norwich Cathedral had been flung open to welcome mourners and welcomed them until 10pm.

Reverend Dr Peter Doll, acting Dean of Norwich Cathedral, said a book of condolences will be opened on Friday morning with the site extending its opening hours until 8pm.

The Bishop of Norwich, Graham Usher, added: “The death of Her Majesty comes with great sadness for the King, Queen Consort and the Royal Family.

“The love and respect she was held in not just in this nation but across the world was incredible. We have known no other sovereign.

“I think this will be a time of quiet reflection for a life well lived and a life of Christian service.

“I had the honour of staying with the Queen at Sandringham in the New Year. She was a remarkable person who deeply cared about other people.”

The mood was subdued on the streets of Norwich with the usually busy Prince of Wales Road instead empty.

Emma Wilson said she was "devastated" by the news. - Credit: Archant

Emma Wilson was having dinner in Tombland when she heard the news and said: “I feel devastated - it’s just tragic.

“The news set a sombre mood across the restaurant. The Queen was a great woman.”

Visiting Norwich from Australia was Sydney man John O’Farrell and Melbourne’s Malcolm Toohill.

Visiting Norwich from Australia was Sydney man John O’Farrell (left) and Melbourne’s Malcolm Toohill (right) who said they would remember the day "forever". - Credit: Archant

The pair, who had both shed a tear in the city streets upon hearing the news, said they will “remember this day forever”.

Mr Toohill said: “She is held in the highest possible regard in Australia. May she rest in peace.”

Reporting by Ben Hardy, Maya Derrick, Francis Redwood, Sophie Skyring and Sophie Wyllie.

Customers in the Ribs of Beef in Norwich raise a toast to Her Majesty. - Credit: Archant

Raising a glass: Toasts to Her Majesty

Instead of the usual week night football screens in pubs across the city instead showed the news.

At the Ribs of Beef pub in Wensum Street punters watched on in shock.

Phil Cole, 56, said: “The Queen has been an absolute rock for this country. It’s such sad news, it’s a great loss for this country. She fulfilled her job brilliantly - I was proud to call her my Queen.”

Kareema Louis, 26, added: “She’s the only monarch I’ve known in my lifetime. People can relate to this – it’s like losing a grandmother.”

And at The Murderers in Timberhill toasts to Her Majesty were made with customer Tanith Cartilage adding: “We’re drinking to her memory. It’s a weird mix. We don’t know how to feel right now. At this present time, we’re drinking to her. It’s a bit of a shock, really. We’re toasting to a lovely lady.”

Paying their respects: Businesses, MPs and councils

The Lord Mayor of Norwich, councillor Dr Kevin Maguire, said: “On behalf of Norwich City Council and its residents, I extend our greatest sympathy to the Royal Family and the palace.

“Here in Norwich we are marking her passing respectfully in a number of ways which include the flag being flown at half-mast initially and then according to protocol.

“A book of condolence which will be available at City Hall”.

Meanwhile a Greater Anglia spokeswoman added: “We were fortunate and privileged to welcome Her Majesty on our network on many occasions.

“Over the coming days and weeks we will work tirelessly to assist with any transport arrangements necessary to assist the nation to pay its final respects to Her Majesty.”

Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North said: “Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary woman and we are grateful for her lifetime of service to our nation.

“We mourn her today and our thoughts are with The Royal Family. God Save The King.”

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South, added: “Like many other constituents I wanted to briefly express my sympathies with the passing of the Queen and to offer my condolences to her family.

“Whilst the country has lost a head of state, her close family have lost a mother and grandmother. Someone they loved and whom they would have drawn on for both support and wisdom.”