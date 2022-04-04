'He seemed excited to be here': John Travolta visits city restaurant
- Credit: Anna Burnard/Erpingham House
The manager of a popular city restaurant thought it was an April Fool's joke when she took a booking for John Travolta.
The Hollywood A-lister dined at Erpingham House in Tombland on Sunday, April 3, to celebrate his daughter's birthday.
Travolta, 68, is in Norfolk shooting a short film called The Shepherd and has also been spotted at Morrisons in Fakenham and a Wetherspoon pub in Dereham.
Anna Burnard, manager at the Erpingham House, said: "When I first took the booking I thought it was an April Fool's. It's bonkers.
"There were six of them, they came to our private dining room to celebrate his daughter Ella's birthday. He seemed really excited to be here with her, which was really sweet.
"Him and his daughter are both vegans so they tried lots of our menu like our bao buns, the kale crisps, a cheeseburger and iced teas.
"We all managed to keep our cool while serving them but when they were leaving I looked at him and he knew straight away and said 'you want a picture don't you?'.
"After that a little group developed of people tentatively asking the same. He was really, really nice and so generous with everyone.
"It was an absolute pleasure, I was totally beside myself. I've loved him since I first saw Grease.
"Afterwards the staff all went upstairs and had a dance around to the film soundtrack. It was just unreal."
Siobhan Beavan, who works at Aviva and lives in Colegate, had a picture with the star as he was leaving the restaurant - taking the snap across from The Edith Cavell.
The Grease star was also seen enjoying a meal at a Wetherspoon in Dereham, the Romany Rye, on March 31. The group he was with is reported to have enjoyed burgers and pizza.
The actor was then spotted in Morrisons in Fakenham on April 2, meeting fans and taking pictures. Staff said he ended up being at the shop for upwards of an hour.
This is not the first time that Erpingham House has had famous visitors, having had guests like Alan Carr in October 2021.