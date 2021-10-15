Alan Carr enjoys 'delicious food' and leaves large tip at city restaurant
- Credit: Ian West/PA Wire, smaller image Denise Bradley
Alan Carr tucked into a tasty vegan meal in Norwich while on his latest tour and left a large tip.
The comedian headed to plant-based restaurant Erpingham House in Tombland on Thursday evening with his support act Louise Young.
Alan posted a picture of the pair behind the flower arch at the entrance on his Instagram story and said he had "the most delicious food".
He was in the city on Wednesday and Thursday for two nights of his Regional Trinket tour at Norwich Theatre Royal.
He also posted pictures on social media of his visit to Norwich Cathedral.
Loui Blake, managing director of Erpingham House, said: "We didn't know he was coming so it was a nice surprise when the staff recognised him.
"They commented he was lovely and even left a large tip.
"It is a real boost for the team when someone of Alan’s stature drops in unexpected and is so nice."