Alan Carr enjoys 'delicious food' and leaves large tip at city restaurant

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:41 AM October 15, 2021   
Alan Carr visited Erpingham House restaurant in Norwich while on tour in the city. 

Alan Carr visited Erpingham House restaurant in Norwich while on tour in the city. - Credit: Ian West/PA Wire, smaller image Denise Bradley

Alan Carr tucked into a tasty vegan meal in Norwich while on his latest tour and left a large tip. 

The comedian headed to plant-based restaurant Erpingham House in Tombland on Thursday evening with his support act Louise Young.

Alan Carr. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Comedian Alan Carr explored Norwich while at the Theatre Royal on his latest tour. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Alan posted a picture of the pair behind the flower arch at the entrance on his Instagram story and said he had "the most delicious food". 

He was in the city on Wednesday and Thursday for two nights of his Regional Trinket tour at Norwich Theatre Royal.

He also posted pictures on social media of his visit to Norwich Cathedral. 

Vegan restaurant Erpingham House in Tombland is offering an all you can eat pancake brunch. Picture:

Inside Norwich vegan restaurant Erpingham House. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Loui Blake, managing director of Erpingham House, said: "We didn't know he was coming so it was a nice surprise when the staff recognised him. 

"They commented he was lovely and even left a large tip.

"It is a real boost for the team when someone of Alan’s stature drops in unexpected and is so nice." 

