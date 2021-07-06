Jeremy Corbyn advice to Norwich restaurant revealed after surpise visit

Published: 4:06 PM July 6, 2021

A Norwich restaurant boss has revealed how he received business advice from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a surprise visit to the eatery.

The Namaste Village on Queens Road welcomed the politician on Friday evening with Masala Dosa and Chilli Gobi served for Mr Corbyn, who is a vegetarian, and his colleagues.

Mr Corbyn also visited the Artichoke pub on Magdalen Road and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn over the weekend.

Vijay Jetani, a business director at Namaste Village, asked Mr Corbyn for his best advice for the restaurant.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a visit to the Namaste Village on Queens Road in Norwich - Credit: Namaste Village

Mr Jetani said: "He mentioned that you should look after your people as they are they heart and soul of the business. He said 'you have a very nice team, keep up what you are doing and you will have more success to come. It is very important to look after them'.

"It resembles exactly what we do but it is confirmation we are on the right path."

The restaurant has previously welcomed Norwich South MP Clive Lewis and former North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb.

Mr Jetani continued: "When you see politicians on TV and then meet them in person is massively different. They are very humble, polite and want to talk and listen to you.

"I was overwhelmed to meet a [former] national leader.

"Society should feel more connected with them [politicians] rather than looking at them like aliens. It is not an easy job.

"I have been lucky enough to be Norfolk and Norwich Indian Society president so I know it is a thankless job, how hard you have to work to get the job done yet face criticism.

"I think we should be more appreciative and put more positive energy from our side."

The Indian restaurant recently celebrated its fifth anniversary with a special event which was attended by 70 people.

And with all coronavirus restrictions set to be lifted on July 19, the restaurant is planning a special Hindu wedding with a traditional ceremony that day to celebrate the return to full freedom.



