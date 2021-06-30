'Best and busiest day of year' - Celebrations at Norwich restaurant

Gallery

Published: 10:45 AM June 30, 2021

After months of coronavirus lockdown frustration, a Norwich restaurant has celebrated its fifth anniversary in style with 70 visitors.

The Namaste Village on Queens Road changed most of its menu for an evening of good food, traditional Indian dress and entertainment on Sunday.

Cookery classes kickstarted the celebratory day with 30 people learning how to cook the Indian way.

A total of 70 people attended the anniversary bash at the Namaste Village restaurant in Norwich - Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Also taking place during the day were a raffle, quiz and guest speakers, in addition to a lunch and the main 'Namaste Anniversary Bash' in the evening.

Shreya Dubey, Namaste Village marketing executive, said: "It was one of the best and busiest days in this year. The event was houseful and we sold all the tickets within three days of uploading it online.

"We are very grateful and humbled by the love Norfolk community has showered upon us in the past five years."

The event was hosted by Kailesh Devlukia - Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

The event was hosted by Kailesh Devlukia and the guest speaker was Vandana Khurana, author of 'Awakening with Sunrise'.