News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

'Best and busiest day of year' - Celebrations at Norwich restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:45 AM June 30, 2021   
The Namaste Village team

The Namaste Village team - Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

After months of coronavirus lockdown frustration, a Norwich restaurant has celebrated its fifth anniversary in style with 70 visitors. 

The Namaste Village on Queens Road changed most of its menu for an evening of good food, traditional Indian dress and entertainment on Sunday. 

Cookery classes kickstarted the celebratory day with 30 people learning how to cook the Indian way. 

A total of 70 people attended the anniversary bash at the Namaste Village restaurant in Norwich

A total of 70 people attended the anniversary bash at the Namaste Village restaurant in Norwich - Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Also taking place during the day were a raffle, quiz and guest speakers, in addition to a lunch and the main 'Namaste Anniversary Bash' in the evening. 

Shreya Dubey, Namaste Village marketing executive, said: "It was one of the best and busiest days in this year. The event was houseful and we sold all the tickets within three days of uploading it online. 

You may also want to watch:

"We are very grateful and humbled by the love Norfolk community has showered upon us in the past five years." 

The event was hosted by Kailesh Devlukia

The event was hosted by Kailesh Devlukia - Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

The event was hosted by Kailesh Devlukia and the guest speaker was Vandana Khurana, author of 'Awakening with Sunrise'.

Guest speaker Vandana Khurana, author of 'Awakening with Sunrise'.

Guest speaker Vandana Khurana, author of 'Awakening with Sunrise'. - Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

  1. 1 'Totally unacceptable' bid to weld bridge shut could be rejected
  2. 2 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
  3. 3 OPINION: Anti-social youths in Norwich needed somewhere to go
  1. 4 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
  2. 5 Two months of roadworks planned for busy Norwich road
  3. 6 Meet Merlin, the owner of Norwich's only 'Tank Taxi'
  4. 7 Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
  5. 8 See inside ultra cool Factory penthouse for sale for £550,000
  6. 9 Rich overseas parents snap up luxury flats for student children
  7. 10 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Giles Pantry Norwich

Norfolk Live

Thief steals gin - but gets a shock when he opens bottles

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A lorry has overturned on the Thickthorn Roundabout near Norwich

Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Move to sell Norwich Airport Industrial Estate 'inevitable but regrettable'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus