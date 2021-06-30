Gallery
'Best and busiest day of year' - Celebrations at Norwich restaurant
- Credit: AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY
After months of coronavirus lockdown frustration, a Norwich restaurant has celebrated its fifth anniversary in style with 70 visitors.
The Namaste Village on Queens Road changed most of its menu for an evening of good food, traditional Indian dress and entertainment on Sunday.
Cookery classes kickstarted the celebratory day with 30 people learning how to cook the Indian way.
Also taking place during the day were a raffle, quiz and guest speakers, in addition to a lunch and the main 'Namaste Anniversary Bash' in the evening.
Shreya Dubey, Namaste Village marketing executive, said: "It was one of the best and busiest days in this year. The event was houseful and we sold all the tickets within three days of uploading it online.
You may also want to watch:
"We are very grateful and humbled by the love Norfolk community has showered upon us in the past five years."
The event was hosted by Kailesh Devlukia and the guest speaker was Vandana Khurana, author of 'Awakening with Sunrise'.
Most Read
- 1 'Totally unacceptable' bid to weld bridge shut could be rejected
- 2 City set to beat rivals to Gilmour signing
- 3 OPINION: Anti-social youths in Norwich needed somewhere to go
- 4 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
- 5 Two months of roadworks planned for busy Norwich road
- 6 Meet Merlin, the owner of Norwich's only 'Tank Taxi'
- 7 Former Norwich City footballer sells hair salon
- 8 See inside ultra cool Factory penthouse for sale for £550,000
- 9 Rich overseas parents snap up luxury flats for student children
- 10 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?