Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich walkers urged to join the search for missing 40-year-old man

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:20 PM June 14, 2022
Updated: 5:23 PM June 14, 2022
James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon. - Credit: Norfolk police

Walkers in Norwich have been urged to help in the search for a man who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital yesterday.

James Whitman, 40, was last seen at the hospital at around 4pm on Monday and police believe he may be in "distress".

Police are appealing for anyone walking in Eaton, Bowthorpe, Cringleford and Earlham Park in Norwich to look out for Mr Whitman.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with short blonde hair which is thinning on top.

Mr Whitman was last seen wearing a blue polo top with the letter ‘A’ on the chest or a grey polo short, and navy trousers or grey Superdry jogging bottoms.

He was also carrying a red and black rucksack.

A team of officers, volunteers from lowland search and rescue and police dog and drone units are continuing to search for Mr Whitman around Earlham Park, University of East Anglia (UEA), Bowthorpe, Cringleford and Eaton.

However so far there have been no sightings of him.

Most Read

  1. 1 Why are there stripes outside Carrow Road?
  2. 2 Woman sexually assaulted in city centre
  3. 3 'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride
  1. 4 WATCH: Yobs terrorise city estate smashing car windows at night
  2. 5 Woman baffled after complaint over loud music
  3. 6 Park and ride remains closed due to Traveller encampment
  4. 7 'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital
  5. 8 Man left injured in road rage attack in Norwich
  6. 9 City B&M store reopens this week after expansion
  7. 10 'Wow factor' four-bed home in popular postcode on sale for £450k

Officers believe he may have been in Earlham Park late yesterday afternoon and into the evening after leaving the hospital.

Inspector Adam Binns, who is leading the search, said: “James is vulnerable at the moment and as more time passes, we’re becoming increasingly concerned about him.

“I want to appeal to residents in those areas to look out for James or anybody fitting his description who appears to be in distress, and please do call us straight away if you see him or come across something that looks suspicious or doesn’t quite add up.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 341 of Monday, June 13, 2022.

Norwich Live News
Norfolk Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been issues with parking near St Clements Hill Primary Academy. Pictured inset is councillor Mike Stonard 

Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The holes drilled into the tanks of the vans, owned by Hellesdon Leather. Inset: Director John Milton

Thief spotted drilling through van tanks to pinch fuel

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Richard Platten's wife Sarah wanted to whisk him away to Turkey as a surprise for his 70th birthday

Couple's Turkish holiday an 'absolute shambles' due to flight delays

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon