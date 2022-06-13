Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:28 PM June 13, 2022
James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon. - Credit: Norfolk police

Concern is growing for a man who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

James Whitman, 40, was last seen at the hospital at around 4pm on Monday, June 13.

Police say they are "growing concerned" for his welfare.

Officers believe he may have been in or around Earlham Park in the city late on Monday afternoon or in the early evening.

Mr Whitman, who lives in Gressenhall, is described as white and 5ft 10, with short blonde hair which is thinning on top.

It is believed he is wearing a blue polo top with the letter ‘A’  on the chest and navy trousers, and carrying a blue rucksack.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 341 of Monday, June 13, 2022.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hethersett Academy, pictured inset, has been questioned by some parents over its disciplinary approach 

Walk in line and wear right socks: Parents school rules anger

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
There have been issues with parking near St Clements Hill Primary Academy. Pictured inset is councillor Mike Stonard 

Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The holes drilled into the tanks of the vans, owned by Hellesdon Leather. Inset: Director John Milton

Thief spotted drilling through van tanks to pinch fuel

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon