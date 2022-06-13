'Growing concern' for man missing from Norfolk and Norwich hospital

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon. - Credit: Norfolk police

Concern is growing for a man who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

James Whitman, 40, was last seen at the hospital at around 4pm on Monday, June 13.

Police say they are "growing concerned" for his welfare.

Officers believe he may have been in or around Earlham Park in the city late on Monday afternoon or in the early evening.

Mr Whitman, who lives in Gressenhall, is described as white and 5ft 10, with short blonde hair which is thinning on top.

It is believed he is wearing a blue polo top with the letter ‘A’ on the chest and navy trousers, and carrying a blue rucksack.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 341 of Monday, June 13, 2022.