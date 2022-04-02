Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Howzat?! Female cricketers batting their way into the game

Ben Hardy

Published: 8:16 AM April 2, 2022
The women's cricket World Cup final takes place this weekend - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

More women across the city are being encouraged to head to the stumps ahead of the England Women's Cricket team playing in the World Cup final this weekend. 

England are one win away from World Cup glory after beating South Africa in the semi-final on Thursday. 

And there is optimism the team's success will have an impact on the numbers of girls and women picking up the bat for the first time in Norwich. 

