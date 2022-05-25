Wheelchair user 'trapped in apartment' due to faulty lift

Felix Fern, who had to leave St Anne's Quarter due to access issues - Credit: Contributed

A disabled man was forced to move out of a block of riverside apartments after the lift in his building broke.

Felix Fern, 33, moved out of Bartholomew Court in the St Anne's Quarter at the end of April after months of complaints to housing provider Orbit.

The wheelchair user was left stranded in his own third floor home after he first started noticing problems with the communal lift in February.

Orbit said it has instructed its contractors to attend and repair the lift as soon as possible.

The alarm was first raised months ago after Mr Fern returned home to find the lift with its doors stuck half open.

He had to call the emergency alarm as he was stuck on the ground floor for hours.

The tenant went on to find the lift's buttons were lined up to the wrong floors and it began to break down regularly.

Mr Fern said: "It's a real worry in case someone had a medical emergency.

"I finally underwent a big official complaints procedure with my lettings agent over this and they carried out a full investigation which resulted in an apology and an offer of £150 by the estate agent.

"To this day Orbit have refused to offer any compensation for me being repeatedly trapped in my flat and unable to leave the building."

Orbit has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

He added: "It was honestly extremely upsetting because I am a very independent person.

"I don't have a carer and I was constantly being forced into this position of not being able to even leave my home so I'd be reminded of my limited capabilities."

A spokeswoman said: "We are testing the emergency alarm phone number once a month to ensure it dials through to our contractor.

“We’d like to reassure residents that dialling the emergency number will put them in touch with our contractor and if someone were to become trapped inside the lift, they would respond within an hour."