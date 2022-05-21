Sewage seeps through floorboards and blocks sinks in apartment block

St Anne's Quarter in King Street has had issues with sewage. Pictured inset is Green councillor Lesley Grahame - Credit: Archant

Tenants expecting to live in luxury in a plush new apartment block in the city's riverside area have instead seen their sinks blocked with other people's sewage.

Complaints have been sent to Orbit Housing regarding the state of some flats in St Anne’s Quarter in King Street.

Orbit Housing has said it has commissioned CCTV surveys to investigate the problem.

An inspector was sent by Orbit to look at the drains and plumbing in the building on Thursday.

One 35-year-old tenant, who did not wish to be named, said human waste has been coming through the plughole of sinks in his bathroom and kitchen.

The former university lecturer - who lives with his two-year-old son and 34-year-old partner - said it has impacted his health and sleeping patterns.

His apartment in the Hop Pole Yard block of St Anne's Quarter has also woke one day to find sewage seeping through the floorboards in his bathroom.

The disgusted tenant said: "People are getting ill over these sewage issues.

"A plumber came to plunge my sink and it had human waste coming out."

The man - who has Crohn's disease and pays £126 rent a week - has been using bottled water for everyday use.

He has been actively pursuing alternative accommodation options.

An Orbit Housing spokeswoman said they recently had two reports of blockage in the drainage in Lords Gardens on Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 10.

This is in addition to an ongoing issue at a property in Hop Pole Yard.

The spokeswoman said: “Initial investigations failed to identify the source at Hop Pole Yard.

"Finding the cause of the issue is a priority and we ask anyone experiencing any reports of blockages or problems to contact us.

“Independent experts have undertaken water tests across the St Anne’s development, and these have confirmed the water is safe to drink and use."

City councillor Lesley Grahame (Green) said: "This should never be allowed to happen - it's appalling.

"We are working with tenants, Orbit Housing and the council for both an immediate solution and an investigation into how this happened."

The Environment Agency has been contacted for comment.