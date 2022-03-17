Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Community rallies to support Ukraine

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:53 AM March 17, 2022
Councillor John Ward, Rev. James Stewart and councillor Ian Mackie show support for Ukraine at Thorpe Parish Church 

Having a Ukrainian neighbour has really brought the impact of the Russian invasion close to home for one city woman.

Dussindale's Tracey Cooper is among those who have organised events to show solidarity as Russia continues to bombard the eastern European nation.

She has set up a jumble sale and bric-a-brac at Dussindale Centre on Sunday, April 3 with all donations being sent to Ukraine.

Mrs Cooper said: "A near neighbour's wife is Ukrainian and it makes you feel doubly touched if you see someone who is directly affected.

"They are going through a lot right now and it makes it very tangible.

Tracey Cooper who lives in Dussindale 

"It's not about a geographical location, it's about humanity and innocent people fleeing everything they know and love.

"They are having to leave people through no fault of their own so it is about stepping up and doing the right thing." 

The jumble sale organiser has described the extent of donations coming through as "mind-blowing". 

Warm clothing, sleeping bags and medication are among the items which have been sent so far. 

Meanwhile, Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church is holding a Vigil for Peace on Sunday, March 20 at 6.30pm to "pray for peace and an end" to the conflict in Ukraine.

Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church is showing its support for the people of Ukraine 

All are welcome to attend to show support.

The church's junior choir is making lapel ribbons in Ukrainian colours for £2 and the church is also accepting donations for the cause in partnership with the Church of St Francis in Heartsease.

Items can be donated on Saturdays from 10am to noon and Sundays from 9am to 11am at the River Green church.

A Vigil for Peace poster for Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church

Thorpe St Andrew county and district councillor Ian Mackie said: "Everybody has been shocked by what is going on and we want to be able to help and stand with the people of Ukraine.

"This indiscriminate murder of innocent people has brought out the best in our local community. Many of those who worked and helped during the Covid pandemic are now coming together again during this new struggle."

Those wishing to donate to help Ukraine should drop off clothes, books, toys, toiletries and other items between 9am and 11am on Sunday, April 3 at the Dussindale Centre next to Sainsbury's. 

A poster for the fundraiser sale in aid of Ukraine at Dussindale Centre 

For further information on the sale, call Tracey Cooper on 07519 534632. 

