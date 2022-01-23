Protest planned as anger grows against 725 homes plan
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Mounting frustration with a plan for 725 new homes to be built across four vacant sites on the outskirts of Norwich has lead to a protest being organised.
The walk has been arranged at the end of January in response to the Pinebanks development in Thorpe St Andrew.
Development firm Ocubis wants to build 575 homes at three places in Yarmouth Road - 105 properties in Langley North, 175 in Langley South and 295 in Pinebanks - with another 150 at a fourth site in Griffin Lane.
But fears over the scale of the plans and the impact on local services and traffic have caused neighbours to arrange a protest outside the Broadland District car park.
There are also concerns over the impact on ecological areas in the town.
Thorpe St Andrew county councillor Ian Mackie will be among those attending the protest on Sunday, January 30, starting at 11.30am and walking to Henby Way for 12.15pm.
Mr Mackie said: "We were it’s only a vocal minority against these plans. That’s simply not the case.
"The impact and damage on the community and the environment is irreparable. This protest walk will hopefully demonstrate the level of public objection to these proposals.”
Thorpe St Andrew Town Council held a meeting about the proposals on Monday in which councillors agreed to write to Broadland District Council - which will make a final decision on the plans - to state their objections.
Most Read
- 1 Walker furious as beauty spot 'ruined' by bush chopping
- 2 City schools to share one site as building returned to council
- 3 House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?
- 4 New beer and burrito bar opens in city centre
- 5 Five of Norwich's best takeaways according to our readers
- 6 Burger off! Petition launched to scrap new McDonald's plan
- 7 Petition supporting Western Link gains hundreds of signatures
- 8 Tourist slapped with £100 parking fine for cash machine stop
- 9 Police on hand as anti-vaccine protesters gather in city
- 10 Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death
Laura Harvey, who lives in Henby Way, is among those concerned about the impact of hundreds of new homes.
Her nine-year-old daughter Millie has collected 1,168 signatures against the plans.
Mrs Harvey said: "We were advised that Millie’s petition would only count as one objection instead of the 1,168 people that have signed it.
"It was dismissed and we were told we should go away and think about it.
"The community were thrilled local councillors rejected the expansion plans for Pinebanks and neighbouring sites.
"However there are concerns that Broadland District Council will ignore the petition opposing the plans when it comes before their planning committee."
Both Cascade Communications, which represents the developers, and Broadland District Council have been contacted for comment.