Girl, nine, sets up petition against plans for 725 homes

Published: 9:30 AM May 15, 2021

Nine-year-old Millie Harvey, front, holding her poster and petition against houses being built at the former Pinebanks site in Thorpe St Andrew, with her family and neighbours from Henby Way - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A nine-year-old girl has taken a petition to school to fight plans for 725 homes on four sites in Thorpe St Andrew.

Millie Harvey, of Henby Way, has collected 67 signatures so far for her petition against the Pinebanks proposals for four sites in Thorpe St Andrew, which could see up to 725 homes built if approved.

The Hillside Avenue pupil has collected 60 of these signatures on the playground, and seven from neighbours.

Millie, who is part of an eco-council at her school, is concerned about the impact on the environment if hundreds of new homes are built.

She said: "We have been thinking of ideas to save nature and how to recycle. I am worried about what it means for the rabbits, birds and squirrels.

"People are worried about too many children going to the school and it being too full."

Millie's seven-year-old brother Archie is also worried about the potential for noise vibrations if the construction plans get the green light.

Nine-year-old Millie Harvey with her poster and petition against houses being built at the former Pinebanks site in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Their mother Laura Harvey said: "Millie is concerned about the environment and pollution from the traffic increase and the impact on wildlife, but also how much more dangerous it would be playing outside."

The former Pinebanks site in Thorpe St Andrew where it is proposed to build a development. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The Harvey family have been living at Henby Way for more than 12 years with the ongoing potential for development hanging over their heads.

Mrs Harvey said: "The original application [in 2013] for 250 houses was a bitter pill to swallow but to nearly treble that is just ludicrous.

"We moved here to bring our kids up in a safe environment."

The development proposals state access to the Pinebanks and Langley North sites would be from Henby Way and Hillcrest Road.

Town councillor Peter Berry, of Henby Way, said: "The strength of feeling that I, as a resident have heard from the neighbourhood indicates how worried people are about the long-term effects of the scheme.

Town councillor Peter Berry against houses being built at the former Pinebanks site in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Residents have chosen to live on the Henby Way estate due to it being a relatively quiet cul-de-sac and Hillcrest Road has become a heavily used traffic route already, making any scheme on this scale untenable."

Cascade Communications, which represents the developers, declined to comment on the petition.