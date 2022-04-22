Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Housing

Video

People fleeing 'massive fire' thank pub landlords who offered safety

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:29 PM April 22, 2022
Kelly and Danny Freeman of The Boundary pub were called into action after a fire in Mile Cross Lane, pictured inset

Kelly and Danny Freeman of The Boundary pub were called into action after a fire in Mile Cross Lane, pictured inset - Credit: Contributed

Staff at a city pub leapt into action controlling traffic and offering a roof to evacuated tenants after a large blaze broke out in a home near their premises. 

Emergency services were called to a fire which started in the garden of a property in Mile Cross Lane near the Boundary Road junction around 11pm on Saturday night.

Staff from The Boundary in Aylsham Road rushed into the street as they watched flames billow across the skyline.

The view from Samantha Day's window looking out to the fire damaged Enterprise Rent-A-Car building 

The view from Samantha Day's window looking out to the fire damaged Enterprise Rent-A-Car building - Credit: Samantha Day

Keen to offer help, they began redirecting traffic and closed early so that tenants living above the property where the fire broke out could come in for a drink and some food. 

The shocked neighbours were also offered the chance to wash their clothes and charge their phones.

Samantha Day, 30, who lives in the flat above where the fire started, was among those who thanked landlady Kelly Freeman and her staff. 

Samantha Day, who lived above where the fire started in Mile Cross Lane 

Samantha Day, who lived above where the fire started in Mile Cross Lane - Credit: Samantha Day

Miss Day said: "I went into full panic mode when I saw the flames. I suffer from PTSD but the pub staff were calming me down and everyone was so lovely." 

Her home has been left with no power or gas and she will be moving out next week having been able to return to the flat on Tuesday evening following the blaze.

The fire which hit Enterprise Car & Van Hire in Mile Cross Lane, started around 11pm on April 16.

The fire which hit Enterprise in Mile Cross Lane, started around 11pm on April 16. - Credit: Elizabeth Boylan

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in his 20s stabbed near Norwich park
  2. 2 Morrisons to open in city's former Topshop site
  3. 3 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
  1. 4 Knifeman who threatened Norwich schoolboy jailed
  2. 5 City B&M store set to double in size with expansion
  3. 6 Aerial photos show new high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt
  4. 7 Plans put forward for new care home to transform village further
  5. 8 Care home boss refused to perform CPR on dying resident
  6. 9 Debenhams site sold to 'student-focussed' developer
  7. 10 Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good

She stayed at her partner's home nearby in the meantime.

Miss Day recalled seeing thick black smoke from her bathroom window on Saturday night, initially believing it was a bonfire. 

She then saw the flames just outside her bedroom window before her partner told her to grab her clothes and run. 

Outside waiting for her was landlady Miss Freeman and her brother Danny, who is a doorman at the venue, who began instructing traffic to help emergency services pass by.

Kelly Freeman, landlady of The Boundary and her brother Danny who is the doorman for the pub

Kelly Freeman, landlady of The Boundary and her brother Danny who is the doorman for the pub - Credit: Kelly Freeman

Miss Freeman said: "The only way to describe it was that it was very hot from the massive blaze. We signposted people to the pub as a safe haven.

"We sat with people until the early hours to check they were OK."

Kelly Freeman, landlady of The Boundary Pub in Aylsham Road, Norwich 

Kelly Freeman, landlady of The Boundary Pub in Aylsham Road, Norwich - Credit: The Boundary

The landlady described Miss Day as being "petrified" at the time. 

Having never stepped foot in the pub before, Miss Day added when her family visit from London next weekend she will introduce them to her saviours. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

 Crews were called to a fire in a garden between Britannia Road and Belsize Road, Norwich, at about 6.45pm on Tuesday.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The grand Royal Hotel at Agricultural Hall Plain was a great place to stay or visit.

Nostalgia | Gallery

Back in time: The Swinging Sixties in Norwich captured in colour

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia serive from Cambridge and Stansted to Norwich face disruption. Picture: Stuart Anders

Norwich Live News

How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A concept image of plans for Norwich's Anglia Square.

New plans unveiled for Norwich's Anglia Square

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon