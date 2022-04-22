Video
People fleeing 'massive fire' thank pub landlords who offered safety
- Credit: Contributed
Staff at a city pub leapt into action controlling traffic and offering a roof to evacuated tenants after a large blaze broke out in a home near their premises.
Emergency services were called to a fire which started in the garden of a property in Mile Cross Lane near the Boundary Road junction around 11pm on Saturday night.
Staff from The Boundary in Aylsham Road rushed into the street as they watched flames billow across the skyline.
Keen to offer help, they began redirecting traffic and closed early so that tenants living above the property where the fire broke out could come in for a drink and some food.
The shocked neighbours were also offered the chance to wash their clothes and charge their phones.
Samantha Day, 30, who lives in the flat above where the fire started, was among those who thanked landlady Kelly Freeman and her staff.
Miss Day said: "I went into full panic mode when I saw the flames. I suffer from PTSD but the pub staff were calming me down and everyone was so lovely."
Her home has been left with no power or gas and she will be moving out next week having been able to return to the flat on Tuesday evening following the blaze.
Most Read
- 1 Man in his 20s stabbed near Norwich park
- 2 Morrisons to open in city's former Topshop site
- 3 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
- 4 Knifeman who threatened Norwich schoolboy jailed
- 5 City B&M store set to double in size with expansion
- 6 Aerial photos show new high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt
- 7 Plans put forward for new care home to transform village further
- 8 Care home boss refused to perform CPR on dying resident
- 9 Debenhams site sold to 'student-focussed' developer
- 10 Hole in the wall filled in as city bank goes for good
She stayed at her partner's home nearby in the meantime.
Miss Day recalled seeing thick black smoke from her bathroom window on Saturday night, initially believing it was a bonfire.
She then saw the flames just outside her bedroom window before her partner told her to grab her clothes and run.
Outside waiting for her was landlady Miss Freeman and her brother Danny, who is a doorman at the venue, who began instructing traffic to help emergency services pass by.
Miss Freeman said: "The only way to describe it was that it was very hot from the massive blaze. We signposted people to the pub as a safe haven.
"We sat with people until the early hours to check they were OK."
The landlady described Miss Day as being "petrified" at the time.
Having never stepped foot in the pub before, Miss Day added when her family visit from London next weekend she will introduce them to her saviours.