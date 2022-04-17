Sky 'engulfed in orange' as huge fire spreads along city street
- Credit: Elizabeth Boylan
Neighbours in a busy road were woken to the sound of wailing sirens and the sight of flames erupting into the sky last night.
The major junction between Mile Cross Lane, Boundary Road, and Cromer Road was blocked by emergency services on April 16 after a fire broke out in a property.
Although the fire began in a private garden in Mile Cross Lane, it spread to neighbouring Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
A member of staff at the building confirmed the incident.
David Forks, who lives directly opposite the car rental, said: "I was in bed and noticed some flickering outside.
"First I thought it was just a street lamp but when I looked out the bedroom window I saw the fire behind the house.
"I called 999 but in the meantime I watched as the flames went up over the fence of the garden and spread right up to the Enterprise building's sign.
Most Read
- 1 Busy city road blocked after fire broke out in business site
- 2 Why hundreds of people gathered in city for 'intriguing' outdoor spectacle
- 3 Man on push bike chased by police through city centre and arrested
- 4 New Burger King restaurant opens in city centre
- 5 Opening date for high-tech electric vehicle charging forecourt revealed
- 6 7 garden centres to visit in and around Norwich
- 7 Weird Norfolk: Haunting stories from Norwich’s abandoned Ferry Boat Inn
- 8 Seven of the best walks in and around Norwich
- 9 From Tesco to B&Q: When are major shops open over the Easter weekend?
- 10 Parkrun celebrates life of 'dear friend' and keen athlete
"There was a lot of flames and smoke but thankfully it was blowing away from me, towards Cromer Road."
Crews from Sprowston, Earlham, Wroxham, Hethersett, Aylsham, Wymondham and Long Stratton were called to the scene near the Boundary junction at 10.56pm.
Elizabeth Boylan, who lives in Mile Cross Lane, said: "I noticed that there was a fire engine outside and that they had people going round the back of the property.
"I noticed the fire then appeared to be spreading upwards as more fire and police vehicles started to arrive."
The mum-of-three added: "The fire service had a cherry picker out to get above the flames behind the property and put them out."
Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus, using main and hose reel jets to battle the flames for nearly two hours.
Christopher Doole, a factory worker, was woken up to the sound of the fire.
He added: "I was falling asleep when I heard these pops and bangs.
"I actually thought it was a gunshot or something - that's how loud it was.
"I looked out and the sky was engulfed in orange. I couldn't see anything until the fire spread to the Enterprise sign and that's when I saw the actual flames."
The fire service called a stop at 12.51am.