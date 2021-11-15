First glimpse of new homes for growing village off NDR

Rackheath is going through a housing boom and is expected to increase over the next decade - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

The first details of a major redevelopment zone which could double the size of a rapidly-expanding village have been revealed.

An outline application for 350 homes, employment land and green space for 17.92 hectares east of Wroxham Road in Rackheath has been submitted to Broadland District Council by Halsbury Homes.

If approved it would be part of a wider plot, north of the village, allocated for housing in 2016 as part of the district council's Growth Triangle Area Action Plan.

The site, known as GT16, could see up to 4,000 more homes built on it by Taylor Wimpey over the next 15 years.

Fran Whymark, who lives in the village and sits on Rackheath Community Council, the district and county council, said: "It is inevitable as part of GT16. I don't see it too negatively. It doesn't look bad and there is a benefit of the roundabout which would go onto Wroxham Road."

He added the area had been allocated for development for over a decade and the plans should not be a surprise.

But Mr Whymark said: "Infrastructure is a massive part of it for me and all residents here. The primary school is full. A new medical centre is also essential and on top of people's list."

The village, near the NDR, does not have a surgery but a business case into building one will be reviewed by NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG next year, according to Mr Whymark and Tony Emes, Rackheath area representative of Hoveton and Wroxham Medical Centre patient participation group.

As part of the overall vision, two primary schools and a high school would be built, according to Mr Whymark, who was putting pressure on the county council to "build schools as soon as possible".

But he was over concerned the space for football pitches in the corner because he was worried it could be abused.

Mr Whymark said Rackheath, which has 900 homes, is experiencing a housing boom with 500 being built and another 700 potentially in the works.

A planning statement read: "The GT16 allocation has seen no homes, employment, schools or other benefits that were promised to the community come forward."

It added that the Halsbury Homes site would " kick start the development of this long-proposed allocation".



