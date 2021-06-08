Masterplan for thousands of new homes to be reviewed ahead of application

Published: 2:42 PM June 8, 2021

The North Rackheath Masterplan will be revised ahead of the first planning application being sent to Broadland District Council later this year - Credit: Submitted

Plans for thousands of new homes on the outskirts of Norwich are being revised ahead of the first planning application being submitted later this year.

The site is allocated for development in the Broadland District Council 2016 Growth Triangle Area Action Plan with Taylor Wimpey the housebuilding company behind the plans.

Taylor Wimpey will be meeting district councillor Fran Whymark, who lives in Rackheath, to discuss the revision to the 2018 masterplan which covers more than 720 acres to the north of the village.

The original masterplan sets out plans to deliver up to 4,000 new homes, local shops, land for a secondary school and two new primary schools.

A spokesman for Taylor Wimpey said: "Our review will not materially change the uses on the site or the amount of development, but will look at where key facilities and connections are located across the site and if this can be further refined.

"It will also take account of emerging technology, such as the use of renewable energy to heat and power new homes.

"Once this review is completed, we will be working towards submitting our first planning application to Broadland District Council by the end of 2021."

Ahead of his meeting, Mr Whymark said he had no huge complaints about the masterplan, and gets the impression not much will be changed to it.

Fran Whymark, Broadland District Councillor. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

He added: "A lot of people are opposed to any development but it has been on the cards since 2009 for the old eco-town. It is going to happen, it's just a case of when and in what form."

Rackheath was originally chosen to become one of the government’s eco-towns in 2009, but that halted following the withdrawal of the programme.

John Aylwin, strategic project director at Taylor Wimpey said: “We are looking forward to starting discussions and engagement with our new neighbours in New Rackheath and Salhouse in the coming months and working with them to deliver a scheme that we can all be proud of."

The refined masterplan will form the basis of initial planning applications for the site to come forward later this year.