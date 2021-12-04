MP visits housing development amid concerns over infrastructure

Chloe Smith MP discusses plans with Woodland Heath sales director Annette Hurst and managing director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties Simon Wood. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photography

A housing development on the outskirts of Norwich that could see thousands of new homes has been visited by MP Chloe Smith.

The Norwich North MP undertook a tour of the site of the 535-house Barratt and David Wilson Homes Woodland Heath development in Rackheath to discuss future plans for the new community.

Rackheath is set to undergo major expansion with thousands of new homes planned as part of a major redevelopment zone which could double the size of a rapidly-expanding village.

Concerns have been raised over future access to school places from the extra homes, as well capacity at doctors' surgeries.

Woodland Heath Barratt and David Wilson Homes representatives welcome Chloe Smith to the Rackheath development. - Credit: Keith Mindham Photograghy

Ms Smith MP said: "It was good to see the new homes being built for local families.

"As MP for Norwich North, this is one of my priorities and I will continue campaigning to see more housing built in Norwich, so Norwich families have the high quality homes they need along with the right infrastructure to support it."