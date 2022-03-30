Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Developers submit new homes plan for land off NDR roundabout

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:30 AM March 30, 2022
New homes are being proposed for land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road in Taverham.

New homes are being proposed for land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road in Taverham. Pictured inset are Jason and Daniel Brydon of Wensum Valley Angling - Credit: Ben Hardy

A new primary school and medical centre are included in plans for more than 1,500 homes in a village on the edge of Norwich. 

Developer Scott Properties has submitted its outline planning application for Marriott's Park on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road in Taverham. 

The Colchester-based developer - which was behind the new Lidl store in Fir Covert Road -  has sought to address concerns over infrastructure in response to plans for up to 1,530 new homes. 

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

