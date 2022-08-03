Homes under the planner: Schemes lodged, approved and rejected in Norwich

Heath House in Gertrude Road could be transformed in to a house of multiple occupancy - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2012

Here is a round-up of applications received or determined by the city council and other relevant district councils over the last month.

This list is just some of the most notable developments planned for the city and its surrounding area, with a full list available on each council's planning website.

Planned

Eight NR3 homes

The patch of grass in Crome Road, Norwich, which could be developed into eight new homes - Credit: Google

Where? On the corner of Crome Road and Churchill Road in Norwich, near Silver Road

Further information: This small field which is regularly used by NR3 dog walkers could be turned in to eight two-storey homes.

It comes after plans were put forward to Norwich City Council by Eastlea Ltd, based in the city.

New apartments at vandalised former hospital

Carrow Hill House is currently derelict - Credit: Ben Hardy

Where? Carrow Hill House on Carrow Hill Road

Further information: This former hospital which dates back to the 1800s has taken a step closer to being converted into swanky new apartments.

Salhouse-based Newall Investments has submitted plans for seven new homes at the site in Carrow Hill Road.

These have been described as "apartments suitable for city living" and would come with a car park and communal amenity space.

City pub to be converted in to flats

Where? Heath House pub on Gertrude Road

Further information: The future of this city pub hangs in the balance after Trivedi Property Developments submitted plans to the city council to turn the building in to a nine-bedroom house of multiple occupancy.

However the plans also state there will be a "retention of a commercial use on the site".

When asked if the pub was currently trading, or if the site will reopen as a pub, Mr Trivedi declined to comment.

Thousands of homes in Carrow and Trowse

An artist's impression of Mint Yard, part of the East Norwich Masterplan - Credit: Fuel Properties

Where? Carrow and Trowse

Further information: Named the East Norwich Masterplan, this project will see the development of former industrial sites in Carrow and Trowse.

It covers four main sites - Carrow Works, home of the former Colman's and Britvic factories; the Deal Ground and May Gurney sites and the Utilities site.

Plans for 1,856 homes at the Carrow Works site are due to be lodged with Norwich City Council by developers Fuel this month.

Serruys Property has permission for nearly 700 homes on the Deal Ground and May Gurney sites, while the Utilities Site, owned by National Grid and RWE Generation UK, is earmarked as having potential for 684 homes.

But the area is also a key element of a blueprint for where almost 50,000 homes could be built in and around Norwich up to 2038.

Plans are now being scrutinised by inspectors, who will recommend to secretary of state Michael Gove whether it should be approved.

Approved

130 new homes and GP surgery in village near Norwich

How the new Rackheath Medical Centre could look if approved by Broadland District Council - Credit: Chaplin Farrant

Where? Green Lane East on the edge of Rackheath

Further information: Loddon-based Halsbury Homes will build 130 homes in Rackheath, with the NHS also hoping to open a new GP surgery to service them.

It is thought some of the homes will be 'affordable'.

Rejected

New homes for former Norwich school

The Old School House in Rackheath. Photo: Steve Adams

Where? The Old Schoolhouse in Rackheath

Further information: Dennis Jeans, of Bright Future Developments, had proposed two semi-detached homes in the cul-de-sac at the Old School House in Green Lane West.

But Broadland District Council rejected the plans due to "the restricted size of the site and the position" as well as "unacceptable levels of overshadowing" from trees which would "result in poor living conditions".



