NR3 field could be turned into eight terraced houses

A small field which is often used by folk living in NR3 - particularly dog walkers - could be turned into eight new homes.

The plans for the three-bedroom houses on the corner of Crome Road and Churchill Road in Norwich, near Silver Road, have been put forward to Norwich City Council by Eastlea Ltd, based in the city.

Matthew Rooke, divisional partner for planning at Brown and Co which is acting as the agents, said: “This comes at a time when there is an increased demand, and need, for more housing in the city.”

If approved, the homes would be sold at market price on the 0.13 hectare plot, owned by Eastlea.

Each home would have a private back garden, a 10-metre long drive enough for two cars and a communal passage and bike storage.

The plot is next to St Mary Magdalene Church.

Its priest Revd Selwyn Tillett, said: "As a site it is rough grass and is very often used by dog walkers. It is a bit of a community asset."

He added the church had a long-standing arrangement with Van Dal shoemaker which used to have a factory in nearby Dibden Road until 2018 and previously owned the patch of land.

Parishioners can use the land when there are busier services including weddings and funerals and weekend concerts.

Revd Tillett added: "Parking is restricted in the area but if a developer wants to put houses on it there is nothing we can do about it. But I'm sure we won't annoy the new homeowners and they won't annoy us."

Green Party city councillor Alex Catt, who represents the Sewell ward, said: "As we have so little green space locally, I would like to see this land looked after for use by the community instead of another development, which fails to meet the needs of the city with no provision for affordable housing.

"That is vital during the cost of living crisis."

Ward district and county councillor, Julie Brociek-Coulton, who represents the Labour Party, said: "I'm happy with the plans.

"They have got facilities including a school and church nearby. We need homes for families."





