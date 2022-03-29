Should city's house-building boom include more council homes?

Subscriber Exclusive

There are calls for more council homes in Norwich. Pictured inset is Jan Hÿtch, residential and operations partner at Arnolds Keys - Credit: Chris Bishop/Arnolds Keys

With the cost of living soaring to eye-watering levels increasing calls for more council homes to be built across the city are being raised.

Families in Norwich are having to agonise over day-to-day matters such as whether to turn the heating on or put a hot meal on the table.

Now both Labour and Conservative councillors serving the city have called for more to be done to help more people move into affordable accommodation.

