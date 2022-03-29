Subscriber Exclusive
Should city's house-building boom include more council homes?
Published: 8:13 AM March 29, 2022
Updated: 8:20 AM March 29, 2022
- Credit: Chris Bishop/Arnolds Keys
With the cost of living soaring to eye-watering levels increasing calls for more council homes to be built across the city are being raised.
Families in Norwich are having to agonise over day-to-day matters such as whether to turn the heating on or put a hot meal on the table.
Now both Labour and Conservative councillors serving the city have called for more to be done to help more people move into affordable accommodation.
The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.