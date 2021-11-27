Concerns raised over plans for 180 homes in suburb village

Developers have outlined their initial plans to build 180 homes in a rural area to the south of Norwich.

Representatives from Glaven Hill attended the Caistor St Edmund and Bixley Parish Council meeting on Wednesday regarding the proposed development on land just off Caistor Lane.

The project, which would be located between the villages of Arminghall and Caistor St Edmund, was met with concerns by villagers during the meeting.

The impact on traffic flow along the narrow Caistor Lane was among the main points raised by those in attendance.

Cavell Turner, who has been leading a campaign to save Arminghall Village Hall from demolition, said: "There was a feeling people had not been sufficiently consulted.

Arminghall Village Hall - Credit: Cavell Turner

"It was not some kind of door knocking exercise but more a general questionnaire. People are not sure how it assessed local opinion and the concerns over more traffic coming into the area."

The developers told the meeting there was potential for a further 70 homes to be built on top of the 180.

Glaven Hill has also set out plans to build a country park, as well as potentially offering a site free of charge for a new village hall and school to be built.

A 75-year-old villager who attended, and did not wish to be named, questioned why a country park was needed when High Ash Farm is already located in Caistor Lane.

She added: "A lot of the objections were regarding the volume of traffic given the road gets really narrow and bendy.

"They are proposing a plot of land for a school and a plot for a village hall but they are not going to build it."

No formal planning application has been submitted at this stage with the proposals in their early stages.

Glaven Hill has been contacted for comment.

Around 50 people attended the parish council meeting as extra chairs had to be set out.

The future of the village hall, which could be demolished to make way for a chalet bungalow, was also a strong topic of conversation.

The parish council agreed to hold a meeting with villagers to discuss alternative options for the hall.