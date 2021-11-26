Council agrees to consider options in controversial hall-to-home plan
- Credit: Cavell Turner
Those campaigning for a village hall to be saved from demolition and replaced with a house have been promised a meeting to discuss the way forward.
Arminghall Village Hall has been closed for the past two years with Caistor St Edmund and Bixley Parish Council submitting plans to replace the quaint building with a two-bedroom chalet bungalow.
The future of the hall was discussed at a parish council meeting on Wednesday evening where it was agreed the parish council would hold a meeting with villagers to discuss the options for the hall.
One 75-year-old woman who attended, and did not wish to be named, said: "The villagers do not want to lose the hall and asked if the council could consider alternatives and they said yes.
"They said they would consider alternatives which we are pleased with.
"One option could be to demolish the building and start again - but it would have to pay for itself if it is going to be viable to rebuild or renovate it."
It was found in 2019 that the hall never had a premises licence which is a requirement for the hall to be rented for community events.
A minimum of a toilet and kitchen would also have to be installed as a minimum to obtain this licence.
Parish councillor Anne Barnes said: "The parish council were advised that the hall was hardly ever used and the lack of on site facilities contributed to this.
Most Read
- 1 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
- 2 Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer
- 3 Rats and mice invading walls of city homes as winter kicks in
- 4 Off-duty police officer attacked in Norwich pub car park
- 5 First look inside popular street food business' new Norwich restaurant
- 6 Meet the NR3 street taking a Christmas light switch-on into their own hands
- 7 Riverside assault witness thought adults were breaking it up
- 8 'Bit of a squash': Back garden to be developed into six homes
- 9 Norwich's only ice rink coming to Carrow Road this Christmas
- 10 See inside this city centre Grade II listed terrace house
"We have been advised that it is too costly and not economical to repair the hall due to its current state.
"The parish council is therefore exploring all options for the site to ensure that some sort of community facility is provided for the future."
She said the option of alternative sites has been explored in the area and also suggested that the campaign group could purchase the hall at an agreed market value.
And representatives from Glaven Hill, which has drawn up initial plans for new homes in Caistor Lane, attended the meeting on Wednesday regarding their long-term plans for the village.
The company has offered a site free of charge for a new village hall.
Villagers have called for an independent survey of the building.