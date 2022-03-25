Thousands of empty homes across city are a 'tragedy'

Subscriber Exclusive

Experts have slammed the number of empty houses and flats in Norwich as a “tragedy”.

New figures show there are almost 2,000 properties without people living in them.

This comes as a squeeze on affordable and available homes is thought to be forcing some people on to the streets.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.