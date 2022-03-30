Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Subscriber Exclusive

Mum's vow to battle cancer diagnosis after years of family heartbreak

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:54 PM March 30, 2022
Elle Goodswen lost her dad in 2020, then in 2021 her mum was diagnosed with terminal cancer and now Elle has been diagnosed 

Elle Goodswen, 40, lost her dad in 2020, then in 2021 her mum was diagnosed with terminal cancer and now Elle has been diagnosed with breast cancer. - Credit: Elle Goodswen

A city mum who has suffered unbelievable heartache in the past two years has begged women to check their breasts. 

Elle Goodswen, 40, has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. 

The mum-of-three's father Brian, who was her "hero", died just three days before Christmas in 2020 having suffered with dementia and Parkinson's.

Her mother has also been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The full version of this story is only available on the Evening News+ app – the best place for exclusive city content, Norwich City coverage, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

