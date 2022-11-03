City four year old flying to New York for life-saving cancer treatment

Kayla Buttle and her mum Stacey will fly to New York on Saturday - Credit: Stacey Buttle

A brave little girl from Norwich who is battling a rare childhood disease will fly out to the USA this week for life-saving cancer trials.

Four-year-old Kayla Buttle was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in May last year.

The childhood cancer is rare and aggressive and has a 40 to 50pc chance of long-term survival.

Kayla's cancer trial in the USA will last three years - Credit: Stacey Buttle

So far, more than £130,000 has been raised to ensure Kayla gets stateside for cancer trials in New York - but there's still another £51,000 needed to get the Buttle family over the finish line before their Christmas deadline.

But on Monday, October 31, the family were told that Kayla had been accepted on to the life-saving American trials - and that they will be flying out this weekend.

The Buttles will make nine trips to the USA over a three-year period while Kayla is given pioneering cancer treatment via vaccination.

Kayla Buttle on Halloween, the day she found out she was going to America for life-saving cancer trials - Credit: Stacey Buttle

Calling the news a "dream come true", Kayla's mum Stacey, said: "It's overwhelming. I'd convinced myself we weren't going.

"Our hearts are with this vaccine. I don't think Kayla can comprehend what's happening.

"It's just the two of us going on this first trip but none of our kids have been on a plane before.

Kayla Buttle, four, with her mum Stacey - Credit: Stacey Buttle

"Hopefully they'll be able to come out with us later down the line."

Kayla will be in New York for 28 days until December 4, and then her trips in January, March, June, September and November next year will all be a week long.

"This all felt completely out of reach. We didn't think we were going to get to this point," Stacey added.

Kayla with cast members of The Lion King in the West End - Credit: Stacey Buttle

"We couldn't have got here without all the support.

"Now we've got to this point in the journey I felt a bit wobbly and don't quite know what to do with myself. It's become all-consuming for us.

"But this is our next step as a family. We're still throwing ourselves into that.

"Because of Covid we've had to do a lot of this journey on our own - it's been horrific. We've had to make a lot of sacrifices.

"But we've had amazing people support us along the way."

To donate to Kayla's campaign, visit www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/kayla.