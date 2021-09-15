City nightclub giving out free sanitary products

Published: 10:30 AM September 15, 2021

Clubbers will be able to get free sanitary products from a Prince of Wales bar in what is believed to be a first for the city.

Partygoers at Cans 'N' Cocktails, which opened in July this year, can get the hygiene items from bar staff if they need them in an emergency.

Owner Andre Smith, 32, from Hethersett, said: "I believe we are the first nightclub in Norwich handing out free sanitary products for people. Customers are saying it is a good thing.

"The cost to the venue is minimal but the benefit is massive. It is about doing something for the customer."

The essential health items are available to anyone who wants them.

Products including sanitary towels and tampons are often available in nightclub toilet self-service machines but at a cost to customers.

Outside of the night-time economy industry, free sanitary products are available in libraries across the city and neighbouring towns and villages through its Tricky Period initiative.

Free sanitary products are available to people in libraries through the Tricky Period project - Credit: Iam Burt

The project started around three years ago as a result of the library service hearing about the plight of people living on the street and school girls missing school because they did not have enough sanitary protection to get them through the day, according to Jill Terrell, Norfolk County Council’s head of libraries and information service.

Jill Terrell, Norfolk County Council’s head of libraries and information service - Credit: Norfolk County Council

She said: "We’re glad to hear that more organisations are recognising the need and helping address period poverty.”

Reflecting on the response to the Tricky Period idea, the library chief added: "Period poverty affects women and girls living on a low income and can cause long-term health issues.

"Libraries are non-judgemental community spaces where products could be picked up for free, with no questions asked, and no embarrassing conversations.

"Within two minutes of launching on our social media channels, we had offers of donations from the public, people have been so kind, and we quickly attracted a brilliant volunteer to help coordinate the service.

"We have supplied thousands of items to those in need and in recent months we have added Toiletries To Go for those living in hygiene poverty."

Visit https://trickyperiod.com and email libraries@norfolk.gov.uk for more information.