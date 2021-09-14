News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Prince of Wales club offering drinks' protectors to stop spiking

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 9:40 AM September 14, 2021   
Andre Smith, owner of Cans 'N' Cocktails bar on Norwich's Prince of Wales Road with StopTopps anti-drink spiking measure

Andre Smith, owner of Cans 'N' Cocktails bar on Norwich's Prince of Wales Road with StopTopps which are a preventative anti-drink spiking measure - Credit: Cans 'N' Cocktails

Revellers at a Prince of Wales club are being offered specialised glass and can toppers in a bid to prevent drink spiking.

Bar staff at Cans 'N' Cocktails are asking clubbers if they want the universal foil-lined plastic lids, called StopTopps, on their drinks.

Boss Andre Smith, 32, from Hethersett, believed his bar, which opened on July 2, was the first in Norfolk to use the drinks' toppers which are made in Exeter by SOS Global.

He added clubs in other parts of the country are using the technology.

Mr Smith, who was inspired to look into drinks' protectors because of recent Norwich Evening News' reports of drink spiking, said: "There has been a rise in reported drink spiking in the city.

"We are guardians of people who come out. We have a duty to keep people safe."

The StopTopps drink protectors which are being used at Cans 'N' Cocktails bar at Norwich's Prince of Wales Road.

The StopTopps drink protectors which are being used at Cans 'N' Cocktails bar at Norwich's Prince of Wales Road. - Credit: Cans 'N' Cocktails

He said he was not aware of any reports of drinks being spiked in his club and the StopTopps would not be mandatory.

Mr Smith added the tops would not keep everyone 100pc safe from getting targeted by perpetrators who spike drinks but would act as a deterrent and make people aware of the problem.

The 32-year-old hoped the club would continue to offer the tops and wanted more nightspots to use similar preventative measures, when products become "commercially sensible".

He said the act of spiking drinks had changed over the years adding: "When I was younger drink spiking used to be for the purpose of date rape but now it is done more for fun and as a joke. It takes one person to react badly from a spiking to be a murder. I don't think people realise the consequences of their actions.

"It is now about high jinks rather than malicious intent."

The club owner said it was sometimes hard to find illicit drugs on people when checks were being done at venue doors.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed police received a report of spiking on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich.

A spokesman said: "We understand spiking causes concern because it makes people extremely vulnerable."



Women's Safety
Norwich News

