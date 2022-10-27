Meet two-day-old foal who is the newest addition to city park

The newborn male foal at Deer Park, Old Catton - Credit: Denise Bradley

A beloved green space has welcomed its newest neighh-bour, a grey and white male foal.

The baby horse was welcomed into the world at the Deer Park in Old Catton on the morning of Tuesday, October 24.

Within a couple of hours he was up on his feet and enjoying the autumn sunshine.

Both mother and baby are doing well their owner, who wished to remain anonymous, has confirmed.

The newborn male foal and his mum at Deer Park, Old Catton - Credit: Denise Bradley

Kathy Branson is chairwoman of the Deer Park Action Group.

The group was established to campaign against Devlin Developments' intentions to build homes on the Grade II*-listed oasis on the outskirts of the city of Norwich.

She said that the birth of the colt further highlights the importance of the park to the people of Old Catton and the wider city area.

Kathy Branson, chairwoman of the Deer Park Action Group, at the park at Old Catton with the newborn foal and mother - Credit: Denise Bradley

She added: "We weren't expecting the baby so it was a complete shock and a lovely surprise.

"It's great that there's new life at the Deer Park. For me there's been so many people already coming down and taking photos - it just shows how much this means to the village to have this green space.

The newborn male foal at Deer Park, Old Catton. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It's generated so much excitement.

"In this time of turmoil and upheaval, it's nice to have something to brighten our days.

The foal was born on Tuesday, October 25 - Credit: Denise Bradley

"It further highlights the positive impact of this green space on Old Catton and the wider Norwich area.

"The horses are wonderful to watch.

Another newborn foal, named Hope by Evening News readers, was born in June - Credit: Kathy Branson

"And with it being half term, children are heading up there to look - it's perfect timing."

Another foal was born at Old Catton Deer Park in June, which was named Hope by Evening News readers.

The name of the new addition has not yet been revealed.

The rare barbastelle bat - Credit: Jan Svetlik

As well as deer - as the name of the park suggests - the green space is home to an array of wildlife including foxes, owls and most recently evidence of a rare bat species.

The park inspired beloved children's author Anna Sewell to pen the 1877 classic Black Beauty.

Anna Sewell - Credit: Archant

It is believed the novelist wrote the book from her desk in Old Catton's White House - which has become known as the Anna Sewell House - 140 years ago, where she would have enjoyed views over the Deer Park.