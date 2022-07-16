New name for Deer Park foal REVEALED after reader's poll

The foal, born about a month ago, and her mum at the Old Catton Deer Park - Credit: Denise Bradley

A newborn foal which symbolises why villagers want a green space to be protected has been named by Evening News readers.

The Deer Park in Old Catton is a Grade II* listed park currently shrouded in uncertainty after being purchased by property developer Lee Devlin, of Devlin Developments, in April.

Mr Devlin has been contacted for comment but previously said he would only look to develop a "small part" of the park with sustainable homes.

Home to a variety of wildlife, as well as horses which graze in the field, the park inspired Anna Sewell to write the 1877 classic Black Beauty.

And the latest addition to the Deer Park is a black foal.

Looking towards the Deer Park in Old Catton from Church Street - Credit: Ben Hardy

The owner of the horses in the Deer Park agreed for the Evening News to run a competition to name the foal.

After a shortlist of 10 name suggestions was put to a poll, the most popular name for the foal has come out as Hope with 26pc of the vote.

Other iterations of this name suggestion include Rebellious Hope - inspired by the campaigning of Dame Deborah James.

Moonlight was the second most popular name with 19pc of the vote.

The foal, born about a month ago, and her mum at the Old Catton Deer Park - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mike Scott, of the Deer Park Action Group which is campaigning to protect the park, said: "The name is appropriate. It's brilliant.

"The biggest theme I hear about why people want the park protected is from dog walkers who go around Catton Park and then stop to look at the horses in the Deer Park on the way home.

"A lot of people will take in the views of the Deer Park on a daily basis."

Mike Scott, the spokesman for the Deer Park Action Group in Old Catton - Credit: Contributed

A recent drop-in event was held in the village in which folk were encouraged to submit letters to Broadland District Council calling for the Deer Park to be registered as an asset of community value.

Kathy Branson, chairwoman of the Deer Park Action Group, said: "I am delighted with the choice of name as this baby horse embodies all of our hope for the future of the Deer Park.

"People continue to be committed to this cause and we had a hugely successful drop-in event on Saturday."

Horses in Old Catton's Deer Park - Credit: Kathy Branson

More than 150 people came to sign a petition or write letters in support of the asset of community value nomination.