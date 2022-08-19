More TUI chaos as ANOTHER flight lands in Belfast instead of Corfu
- Credit: Marbella Corfu
Yet another flight scheduled to head out to Mediterranean climates from Norwich has had to land in Northern Ireland this week.
A TUI flight from Norwich to Corfu on Friday morning was diverted to Belfast International Airport.
The stop off was to pick up a crew member.
This then had a knock-on effect on two other TUI flights to and from Norwich which have both been badly delayed.
It comes after another TUI flight from Norwich to Mallorca also landed in Northern Ireland for a short stay on Tuesday morning.
A spokeswoman for TUI said: "We fully understand customers’ frustration due to the delay of the flight TOM5528 from Norwich to Corfu.
"We can confirm the flight had to make a short stop via Belfast to provide a replacement crew member for another TUI flight."
She added that all customers arrived safely in Corfu by Friday lunchtime.
Most Read
- 1 Jesy Nelson 'obsessed' with former city nightclub manager turned drag queen
- 2 Demolition work starts on former Broads pub
- 3 Japanese small plates restaurant opens in Norwich city centre
- 4 Cafe and bar with rooftop terrace to open in city centre
- 5 City architect puts huge family home on the market for £1.45m
- 6 Motorists driving through city roadworks to be fined £1,000
- 7 Protests outside drag queen story event sees police called in
- 8 Warning traffic disruption will kill Christmas trade in the city
- 9 City roadworks extended for another month
- 10 Man in 60s investigated as emergency services rush to Anglia Square
The diversion meant the TUI flight back to Norwich from Corfu has been delayed by two hours and 40 minutes having been scheduled for 1.10pm.
As a result the 2.10pm TUI flight from Norwich to Dalaman is now estimated to depart at 4.50pm.
TUI has previously explained that its flights out of Norwich Airport are operated by Sunwing on behalf of TUI Airways using pilots from the outsource company.
But these Sunwing pilots cannot operate on TUI aircraft, the airline has explained - although TUI cabin crew are trained to operate on Sunwing aircraft.
This has therefore meant recovery options are "less straightforward" when there is operational disruption at Norwich compared to some of the larger TUI aircraft bases.
Guy Hobbs, editor of Which? Travel Magazine, said: "If your flight is delayed by three hours or more you may be able to claim compensation from your airline.
"The amount will vary depending on the length of the delay and the distance travelled – between £220 and £520. You also must be departing from the UK or Europe, or flying with a UK or European airline.
"You may also be able to make a claim on your travel insurance depending on the terms of your policy.
"This could cover additional expenses, such as an alternative hotel booking at your destination."