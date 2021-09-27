News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Abracadabra! Owl visit brings magic to city streets

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 6:15 PM September 27, 2021   
Evie-Grace Forsdick (left) and her friends went on a wizard-themed tour around Norwich with Evie's five owls.

Evie-Grace Forsdick (left), Oscar Parke (centre) and Dolly-Rose Parke (right) on a wizard-themed tour around Norwich with Evie's five owls. - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Heads turned in Norwich this weekend after a group of Harry Potter fans paraded their owls through the city streets. 

Evie-Grace Forsdick and her friends went on a wizard-themed tour around Norwich with Evie's five owls.

The wizard-themed tour made its way along Norwich's historic Elm Hill. Left to right: Oscar Parke, Evie-Grace Forsdick, Samantha Bailey, Faith Staddon. - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Nine-year-old Evie-Grace Forsdick, who has started her own business called Evie’s Owls, said she wanted to “make people happy” by bringing her birds on a tour through the city.

Evie-Grace Forsdick and her friends went on a wizard-themed tour around Norwich with Evie's five owls.

Left to right: Acting model Samantha Bailey dressed as Bellatrix Lestrange from Harry Potter, Faith Staddon, Evie-Grace Forsdick, Oscar Parke. - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Her business, which she manages with the help of her dad, Mark, provides special visits to celebrations, as well as doing photo shoots, weddings and much more.  

Evie-Grace Forsdick and her friends went on a wizard-themed tour around Norwich with Evie's five owls.

Left to right: Oscar Parke, Evie-Grace Forsdick, Samantha Bailey, Dolly-Rose Parke and Faith Staddon. - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Having got her first owl, called Bill, 18 months ago, Evie now also has Sarah, Hoot, African-spotted owlet Midnight and eagle owl Frankie. 

Evie-Grace Forsdick and her friends went on a wizard-themed tour around Norwich with Evie's five owls.

Left to right: Samantha Bailey, Evie-Grace Forsdick, Faith Staddon and Oscar Parke. - Credit: Cherished Memories Photography

Evie and her owls have this month been collaborating with Cherished Moments Photography to create a wizard-themed photoshoot experience in Sprowston Road. 

Evie's Owls in Norwich city centre.

The owls were a source of delight and fascination as they were brought through the city. - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

“It does bring a lot of joy to a lot of people,” said Mr Forsdick. 

“People think they’re lovely and they’re all amazed at how tame they are - but that’s only because Evie spends hours with them.

“They’ve been brought up by her from such a young age. For the first five days they were fed by their parents but after that they’ve only had human contact … so there’s no fear of humans.”

“Quite often, especially for people with long hair, if they’re with them for a while, the owls will preen their hair like they would their own species, and preen themselves.

“The majority of people are so amazed that they’re so calm." 

Evie’s owls have previously drawn hundreds of families to “meet and greet” events in Costessey and Taverham but this was the first time they had been brought into the city centre

“It went very well,” said Mr Forsdick. “We had a lot of interest."

