Published: 6:15 PM September 27, 2021

Evie-Grace Forsdick (left), Oscar Parke (centre) and Dolly-Rose Parke (right) on a wizard-themed tour around Norwich with Evie's five owls. - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Heads turned in Norwich this weekend after a group of Harry Potter fans paraded their owls through the city streets.

The wizard-themed tour made its way along Norwich's historic Elm Hill. Left to right: Oscar Parke, Evie-Grace Forsdick, Samantha Bailey, Faith Staddon. - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Nine-year-old Evie-Grace Forsdick, who has started her own business called Evie’s Owls, said she wanted to “make people happy” by bringing her birds on a tour through the city.

Her business, which she manages with the help of her dad, Mark, provides special visits to celebrations, as well as doing photo shoots, weddings and much more.

Having got her first owl, called Bill, 18 months ago, Evie now also has Sarah, Hoot, African-spotted owlet Midnight and eagle owl Frankie.

Evie and her owls have this month been collaborating with Cherished Moments Photography to create a wizard-themed photoshoot experience in Sprowston Road.

“It does bring a lot of joy to a lot of people,” said Mr Forsdick.

“People think they’re lovely and they’re all amazed at how tame they are - but that’s only because Evie spends hours with them.

“They’ve been brought up by her from such a young age. For the first five days they were fed by their parents but after that they’ve only had human contact … so there’s no fear of humans.”

“Quite often, especially for people with long hair, if they’re with them for a while, the owls will preen their hair like they would their own species, and preen themselves.

“The majority of people are so amazed that they’re so calm."

Evie’s owls have previously drawn hundreds of families to “meet and greet” events in Costessey and Taverham but this was the first time they had been brought into the city centre

“It went very well,” said Mr Forsdick. “We had a lot of interest."