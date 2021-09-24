Meet city kid Evie, 9, who runs her own owl business
- Credit: Cherished Moments Photography
Wannabe witches and wizards might dream of a life like Harry Potter's.
But nine-year-old Evie-Grace Forsdick can always find a touch of magic at home thanks to her menagerie of pet owls.
The city kid runs her own business, Evie's Owls, with the help of her dad Mark.
He said: "Evie first got her interest in owls from a book I used to read her. It was about three baby owls.
"We got Evie her first owl about 18 months ago. His name is Bill.
You may also want to watch:
“She got him, raised him and trained him from a tiny chick.”
But it was when Evie and Bill began to head out that the pair realised they could do more with their bond.
Most Read
- 1 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
- 2 New café serves a hundred customers in two hours on opening day
- 3 WATCH: Bus and cyclist skip red light in city
- 4 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
- 5 Star-studded cast announced for Norwich Theatre Royal 2021 panto
- 6 'Untouchable': People tell how Norwich killer left them in fear of their safety
- 7 Plan for 1,600 homes would see new school and health centre open
- 8 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
- 9 Mayhem at some petrol pumps - but how are other city garages faring?
- 10 This is where you can park for free in Norwich
Mark explained: "When Evie started to fly Bill around Costessey people started to notice. They'd ask for photos and whether or not they could hold him.
"Then someone asked if Bill and Evie could come to a birthday party. I thought it'd never work because of licenses but after a quick Google it was actually pretty easy.
“We then got signs, business cards and flyers printed and Evie's Owls was launched."
Evie and her five owls now do special visits to celebrations and make news deliveries, as well as doing photo shoots, weddings and much more.
As well as Bill, Evie has Sarah, Hoot, African-spotted owlet Midnight and eagle owl Frankie.
But Evie's next event will be a special one, and will be heading to the streets of Norwich to spread the joy.
The idea came after a photo shoot with Chloe Gillian from Cherished Moments Photography, based on Sprowston Road in NR3.
Mark explained: "We had a Harry Potter-themed photo shoot and the photos were just amazing.
"It was so good that we wanted to make it more of an experience for everyone. So on Sunday we'll be taking the owls, and a couple of young witches and wizards, into Norwich to meet the public."
Cherished Moments Photography will be taking photographs during the afternoon.
You can meet the owls in Tombland from around 3pm.
Will you be heading out to see them?
For more information visit Instagram: @cherishedmoments_bychloe @evies_owls