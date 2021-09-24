News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Meet city kid Evie, 9, who runs her own owl business

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 3:30 PM September 24, 2021   
Evie Forsdick owns her own business 'Evies Owls' at age 9. 

Evie, 9, and her owls will be out and about in Norwich for a Harry Potter-themed event this weekend - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Wannabe witches and wizards might dream of a life like Harry Potter's. 

But nine-year-old Evie-Grace Forsdick can always find a touch of magic at home thanks to her menagerie of pet owls. 

The city kid runs her own business, Evie's Owls, with the help of her dad Mark. 

Evie loves her owls and trains them all herself. 

Evie loves her owls and trains them all herself. - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

He said: "Evie first got her interest in owls from a book I used to read her. It was about three baby owls. 

"We got Evie her first owl about 18 months ago. His name is Bill. 

You may also want to watch:

“She got him, raised him and trained him from a tiny chick.”

But it was when Evie and Bill began to head out that the pair realised they could do more with their bond. 

Oscar Parke, age 8 got to experience Evies owl in a photoshoot 

Oscar Parke, aged eight, got to experience Evie's owls in a photoshoot - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
  2. 2 New café serves a hundred customers in two hours on opening day
  3. 3 WATCH: Bus and cyclist skip red light in city
  1. 4 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
  2. 5 Star-studded cast announced for Norwich Theatre Royal 2021 panto
  3. 6 'Untouchable': People tell how Norwich killer left them in fear of their safety
  4. 7 Plan for 1,600 homes would see new school and health centre open
  5. 8 Siblings slam council for 'backtracking' on council flat
  6. 9 Mayhem at some petrol pumps - but how are other city garages faring?
  7. 10 This is where you can park for free in Norwich

Mark explained: "When Evie started to fly Bill around Costessey people started to notice. They'd ask for photos and whether or not they could hold him. 

"Then someone asked if Bill and Evie could come to a birthday party. I thought it'd never work because of licenses but after a quick Google it was actually pretty easy.

“We then got signs, business cards and flyers printed and Evie's Owls was launched." 

Evie modelling for a witch shoot with one of her owls 

Evie modelling as a Hogwarts student with one of her owls - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Evie and her five owls now do special visits to celebrations and make news deliveries, as well as doing photo shoots, weddings and much more.  

As well as Bill, Evie has Sarah, Hoot, African-spotted owlet Midnight and eagle owl Frankie. 

But Evie's next event will be a special one, and will be heading to the streets of Norwich to spread the joy. 

The idea came after a photo shoot with Chloe Gillian from Cherished Moments Photography, based on Sprowston Road in NR3.

Mark explained: "We had a Harry Potter-themed photo shoot and the photos were just amazing. 

"It was so good that we wanted to make it more of an experience for everyone. So on Sunday we'll be taking the owls, and a couple of young witches and wizards, into Norwich to meet the public." 

Oscar Parke aged 8 with one of Evie's Owls.

Oscar Parke with one of Evie's owls. - Credit: Cherished Moments Photography

Cherished Moments Photography will be taking photographs during the afternoon. 

You can meet the owls in Tombland from around 3pm.

Will you be heading out to see them?

For more information visit Instagram: @cherishedmoments_bychloe @evies_owls 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Norwich North Recycling Centre

Video

First look as Norwich's new £2.75m recycling centre opens

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Hong Kong Chinese takeaway in Horsford has been slapped with a one-star hygiene rating

'It came out of the blue': Chinese takeaway gets one-star hygiene rating

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
converted factory kerrison road norwich

See inside renovated 1950s Norwich factory apartment for sale for £350,000

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Norwich resident's windows crack after loud bang

Windows left with cracks after mystery bang heard in Norwich

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon