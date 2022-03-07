'We jumped out of our skin' - Eagle owl spotted in city once again

Video

An Eurasian eagle owl was spotted on the riverbank near Geoffrey Watling Way. - Credit: Supplied

A bird of prey that has become a Norwich favourite has once again been spotted flying over the city.

The Eurasian eagle owl has become well known in the city having been spotted numerous times over the past few months.

Ben Seager discovered the renowned bird while walking with his wife on the riverbank near Geoffrey Watling Way on Friday, March 4.

He said: "We jumped out of our skin and were taken completely by surprise.

"We were just chatting and this massive bird flew a few feet away from us and landed on a branch. We didn't expect it."

The Eurasian eagle owl was recently spotted near Carrow Road last month, while in January it was also seen near Grosvenor Road off Unthank Road.

The owl has become well known to people in Norwich. - Credit: Supplied

It is likely the eagle owl escaped from captivity but it is thought the bird will thrive in the wild if it finds enough food to eat.

The bird is easily recognisable due to its orange eyes and feathery ear tufts.

Mr Seager added: "It was nice to see it up close but I'm surprised the owner hasn't come forward yet."