Emergency services dealing with incident in city

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near Halfords Roundabout (pictured) in St Crispins Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in Norwich.

Police, fire, ambulance and a rescue boat were called to the incident which happened near St Crispins Road, close to Halfords Roundabout, just after 6.40pm on Friday, April 22, in the city.

One fire engine from Earlham is in attendance as well as a rescue boat from Carrow.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We're assisting the police and ambulance service but it is a police-led incident."

Norfolk Constabulary has been contacted for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

