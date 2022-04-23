Abandoned mobility scooter near river in city sparks emergency response

Emergency services were called to reports of an abandoned mobility scooter near the River Wensum in Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services were called after an abandoned mobility scooter was spotted in Norwich, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to St Crispins Road, near the Halfords roundabout, to reports of an abandoned scooter near the River Wensum just after 6.40pm on Friday (April 22).

A rescue boat and drone with thermal imaging were both used to check the river.

Fire crews from both Earlham and Carrow attended.

By 8.30pm, emergency services were satisfied that no one was in the water.