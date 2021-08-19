Headteacher retires after ‘toughest 18 months’ of her career

Published: 2:28 PM August 19, 2021

The headteacher of an oversubscribed Norfolk school has retired after describing the last 18 months as the most challenging of her career.

And, in one of her final actions as headteacher of Taverham High School, Carol Dallas praised pupils for their A-level and GCSE achievements after more than a year of learning being severely disrupted by Covid.

Having previously been head at Broadland High, in Hoveton, before taking over at Taverham in 2016, she said: “It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work with so many great staff and supportive governors during my time as headteacher.

GCSE results day at Taverham High School. Headteacher Carol Dallas giving a celebratory hug to Georgianna Lacey-Scane. Picture : ANTONY KELLY - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

“Most of all I have enjoyed and cherished my time with the students at this school. They make all the hard work and challenging times worth it through a smile, thank you or just to see them grow and flourish in the rich environment that we have established.”

Ms Dallas, who taught in London before returning to Norfolk at the City of Norwich School and then Broadland High, said the pandemic had been the toughest time of her 35 years in the classroom.

Taverham High School celebrating their Ofsted result. Headteacher Carol Dallas.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

“The last 18 months have been the most challenging of my career, but I have never been in any doubt of the support and strength of our team and community during that time,” she said.

The secondary school, which has 1,201 pupils and is a single academy trust, is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted with inspectors saying that Ms Dallas had “a clear vision for the school”.

However in its most recent short inspection in 2019 Ofsted said measures needed to be addressed to stop “standards slipping”.

Taverham High School. Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: Archant

Dr Lauren Griffiths, chairman of trustees, praised Ms Dallas’ leadership during the pandemic saying she had “worked tirelessly to ensure every child and member of staff have remained safe”.

She added: “During Ms Dallas’ tenure the school has made significant progress and the trustees would like to express their sincere thanks to her for her vision and unfailing leadership during her five-year tenure.

Dr Roger Harris has been appointed new headteacher of Taverham High School. - Credit: Taverham High School

“We shall miss her greatly, but we will ensure that she can remain proud of the school and the students. We wish her a healthy, happy and long retirement.”

Dr Roger Harris, previously executive headteacher at Long Stratton High School, is set to take over the running of Taverham High School from September.