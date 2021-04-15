News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New head unveiled at high school with 'so much potential'

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:58 PM April 15, 2021   
Dr Roger Harris has been appointed new headteacher of Taverham High School.

An oversubscribed Norfolk school has appointed a new headteacher after a search for an “outstanding leader” to replace its retiring head.

Dr Roger Harris is set to take over the running of Taverham High School taking over from Carol Dallas, who is set to step down at the end of this academic year

Dr Harris is currently executive headteacher at Long Stratton High School, which during his time has become one of the highest performing schools in Norfolk.

He said “I am overjoyed at being appointed the headteacher. The school has so much potential and working with my new colleagues, students and their parents/carers we will ensure that the school becomes a centre of excellence. 

Taverham High School headteacher Carol Dallas. Picture: Antony Kelly

“My main priority is ensuring that the students leave Taverham High School, happy, with an excellent set of results and ready for the next stage in their learning journey."

The secondary school, which has 1,201 pupils and is a single academy trust, is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted but following its most recent short inspection in 2019 inspectors raised concerns that standards were slipping.

Governors had advertised for someone with a “proven track record” to take over the “rare opportunity” to become headteacher.

Taverham High School. Picture: Antony Kelly

Dr Lauren Griffiths, chair of the Taverham High School governors, said “We are delighted to have made such a strong appointment to this crucial position. 

“We look forward to working with Dr Harris who is deeply passionate about education, committed to ensuring high standards, enthusiastic about nurturing and developing staff and students and ensuring students are placed at the heart of every decision.”

New Taverham headteacher Dr Roger Harris

Prior to Long Stratton he was deputy head at an all-boys academy in Coventry. He was also previously a research scientist at the John Innes Centre and gained a PhD in biophysical sciences at the University of East Anglia.

Ms Dallas, who was previous head at Broadland High before taking over at Taverham in 2016, is set to retire. 

In a letter to parents she said: “I have been in the teaching profession for 35 years, 23 years as a senior leader, and I have taken the very difficult decision to retire from headship at the end of this academic year. 

GCSE results day at Taverham High School. Headteacher Carol Dallas giving a celebratory hug to Georg

“As my children finish university, I feel I would like to enjoy the benefits of more flexibility with my personal time.”

