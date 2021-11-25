Pupils could return to classrooms at flood-struck school next year

Children at a flood-ravaged school will be out of modular buildings and back in their former classrooms nearly three years after disaster struck.

Flooding ruined the main building at Falcon Junior School in Falcon Road West, Sprowston, in February 2019.

The building was home to 11 classrooms for year 3, 4 and 5 pupils.

Renovation work is taking place at Falcon Junior School after flooding issues - Credit: Contributed

But headteacher Edward Savage said there is "light at the end of the tunnel" after work started this year on the £1.6m Norfolk County Council-funded project to repair the structure, which includes reconfiguring the classrooms.

And he is hopeful it will open next year.

Mr Savage said: "We are so excited. We cannot wait to get back. It is like going back home.

"It has been very challenging. It is like we are starting up a new school. The staff, parents and pupils have been really flexible and supportive. We are a very lucky school to have such supportive families."

Falcon Junior School, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant

He added the experience had taught him that a school was not about the building but the people who attend it and believed the whole school had come out stronger because of the challenges.

"We want to be here for future generations of children in Sprowston," he said.

After the initial flooding the children were eventually unable to learn in the space - built in 1969 - from January 2020, with some going to White House Farm Primary School for part of that year.

All the 360 students returned in September last year to a temporary modular building on the Falcon Junior site which Mr Savage described as "wonderful".

During the flooding problems the school's 100 year 6 children were unaffected as they were in modern classrooms not affected by the flooding.

He added the school was also keen to raise enough money to improve its outside play equipment, including a trail to boost the outdoor learning experience for the children.

It has so far raised £9,000 through the Aviva Community Fund but its target is £10,000 and Mr Savage wants the equipment to be built as soon as possible.

To donate to the fundraiser visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/falcon-junior-school-playground-1







