School's plea for new equipment as kids play on 'empty tarmac'

Published: 11:29 AM September 20, 2021

There has been very limited space for pupils to play outdoors at Falcon Junior School in Sprowston due to renovation work - Credit: Contributed

When the lunch bell rings at one junior school in Norwich the kids run out onto a playground which resembles a building site.

Which is why Falcon Junior School in Sprowston is trying to raise £10,000 in order to install new play equipment after leaks left its playground desolate.

The school was flooded at the beginning of 2020 with pupils temporarily learning at White House Farm in Wroxham Road.

Pupils and staff were left with no heating or electricity in the main building due to water in the electrics at the time.

Renovation work is taking place at Falcon Junior School after flooding issues - Credit: Contributed

And after the disruption of the pandemic, the pupils are now in a modular build at the Falcon Road West school which was erected in September 2020.

Headteacher Edward Savage said: "There is a huge need for outdoor play equipment at Falcon. During the modular building construction, the school trim trail was removed.

"This has led to there being no outdoor equipment for the children at break and lunchtime to play on.

You may also want to watch:

"We have three playgrounds for the children to use, but these are empty tarmac spaces - we want to make the children's time as fun and enjoyable as possible."

Edward Savage, the fifth and current headteacher of Falcon Junior School in Sprowston. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

The main building is currently being renovated by Munnings and NPS.

Parent governor Christina Taylor has entered the school into the Aviva Community Fund in an attempt to win much-needed funds for the equipment.

She said: "Their (pupils) fitness has been lacking in PE as they have not had anywhere to go out and play."

Falcon Junior School in Sprowston - Credit: Archant

Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley, who attended Falcon Junior herself, said: "There has been a lot of upheaval so the pupils deserve it.

"They have been so patient and the drainage issue has been going on for such a long time. Along with the desperation with Covid, it has been a real tough couple of years."

District councillor Natasha Harpley - Credit: Labour Party

Ms Harpley believes the community should rally around to vote for the school in the Aviva competition in order to give back to a school which supported local foodbanks during lockdown.

To vote for the school in the Aviva Community Fund, go to www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/